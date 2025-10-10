3 more arrested in ₹3.2cr cyber fraud in Noida

Noida: Three more people have been arrested in connection with an online investment fraud of June in which a Noida Sector 27 resident was duped of ₹3.26 crore after being lured to invest in a stock market scheme, Cyber Crime officials said on Thursday, adding that the number of total people nabbed in the case has now raised to 12. Police said that the main suspect, Sunny Kumar, and his aides fraudulently got ₹23 lakh transferred into his bank account from the complainant. (HT Photos)

The Cyber Crime Police team identified the suspects as Sunny Kumar, 22, a resident of Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow; Durgesh Kumar, 23, a resident of Banthra, Lucknow; and Vikas Kumar, 27, a resident of Soharamau, Unnao.

The latest arrests were made from Lucknow and Unnao cities on October 7, said officials.

“Three accused have been arrested who received the fraud-related funds in their bank accounts and took undue advantage of it. Previously, nine other suspects were arrested. Further legal action is being taken” said additional DCP (Central Noida) Shavya Goyal.

A case was registered on June 12 after the Noida resident approached the Cyber Crime Police Station alleging that he was contacted by people impersonating investment firm’s employees, promising big profits on investment. A probe was launched and concerned bank accounts used in the fraud were frozen, said officials.

Police said that the main suspect, Sunny Kumar, and his aides fraudulently got ₹23 lakh transferred into his bank account from the complainant. He later withdrew the funds and handed over to his associate Vikas in Delhi, currently on the run.

Vikas then gave ₹1 lakh back to Sunny, who distributed the money among his two recently arrested co-suspects, Durgesh and Vikas Kumar.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the IT Act, which specifically includes Section 66D penalising “cheating by personation” using digital means.