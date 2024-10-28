34-year-old man’s body found at construction site in Noida

Noida: A 34-year-old man who went missing on Friday was found dead in the basement of an under construction commercial building’s site in Noida’s Sector 73 late Saturday night, said police, adding that the deceased had sustained a head injury, and thus a post-mortem was conducted on Sunday. A police team searched for Kammu using electronic surveillance and CCTV camera but his colleagues found the body in the basement of the building around 12.30 am on Sunday. (Representational image)

Police identified the man as Kammu (single name), a native of Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, residing at Sector 73, Noida. He worked at the same construction site as a worker and his other details are being ascertained, police added.

“On Saturday, when Kammu was not spotted at the site and did not reach home, his co-workers started looking in a nearby locality. After hours, they approached police and filed a missing person’s report,” said an officer, requesting anonymity, adding that police team searched for him using electronic surveillance and CCTV camera but his colleagues found the body in the basement of the building around 12.30 am on Sunday.

Police suspect that the body was lying there for last 12 to 15 hours as it had started decomposing and a foul smell was emanating from it.

“As the deceased sustained a visible head injury and was lying in an isolated area of the building, it was suspected that it might be a case of murder, and a team of forensic and dog squad was called to the crime scene,” said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

A preliminary police investigation, however, has indicated that it could be a case of an accident. However, police have not received any complaint over the death.

“Prima facie, it was suspected that the man consumed alcohol and fell from the height in the basement. His post-mortem was conducted on Sunday, and the exact reason behind the death would be ascertained in the autopsy report,” said Krishna Gopal Sharma, station house officer, Sector 113, adding that a case will be registered following the probe.