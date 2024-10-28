Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

34-year-old man’s body found at construction site in Noida

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 28, 2024 06:06 AM IST

Police suspect that the body was lying there for last 12 to 15 hours as it had started decomposing and a foul smell was emanating from it

Noida: A 34-year-old man who went missing on Friday was found dead in the basement of an under construction commercial building’s site in Noida’s Sector 73 late Saturday night, said police, adding that the deceased had sustained a head injury, and thus a post-mortem was conducted on Sunday.

A police team searched for Kammu using electronic surveillance and CCTV camera but his colleagues found the body in the basement of the building around 12.30 am on Sunday. (Representational image)
A police team searched for Kammu using electronic surveillance and CCTV camera but his colleagues found the body in the basement of the building around 12.30 am on Sunday. (Representational image)

Police identified the man as Kammu (single name), a native of Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, residing at Sector 73, Noida. He worked at the same construction site as a worker and his other details are being ascertained, police added.

“On Saturday, when Kammu was not spotted at the site and did not reach home, his co-workers started looking in a nearby locality. After hours, they approached police and filed a missing person’s report,” said an officer, requesting anonymity, adding that police team searched for him using electronic surveillance and CCTV camera but his colleagues found the body in the basement of the building around 12.30 am on Sunday.

Police suspect that the body was lying there for last 12 to 15 hours as it had started decomposing and a foul smell was emanating from it.

“As the deceased sustained a visible head injury and was lying in an isolated area of the building, it was suspected that it might be a case of murder, and a team of forensic and dog squad was called to the crime scene,” said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

A preliminary police investigation, however, has indicated that it could be a case of an accident. However, police have not received any complaint over the death.

“Prima facie, it was suspected that the man consumed alcohol and fell from the height in the basement. His post-mortem was conducted on Sunday, and the exact reason behind the death would be ascertained in the autopsy report,” said Krishna Gopal Sharma, station house officer, Sector 113, adding that a case will be registered following the probe.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //