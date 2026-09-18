37-yr-old driver sleeping in his truck found dead in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 37-year-old man was found dead in a truck’s cabin in Greater Noida’s Kasna area, police said on Thursday, adding that prima-facie it is suspected he suffocated to death after having fallen asleep. Some locals informed the police through emergency helpline number 112 around 3pm on Wednesday stating that a man was lying unconscious inside a truck, said police. (HT Archive)

The victim identified as Pawan Sharma, a resident of Enchora village in Bulandshahr, was the driver of the truck, said officials.

According to police, some locals informed the police through emergency helpline number 112 around 3pm on Wednesday stating that a man was lying unconscious inside a truck that is parked on the roadside near Ladpura village in Kasna.

A team from Kasna police station visited the spot and found that the vehicle’s door and windows were locked. After opening the truck’s door, police rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, said officials.

“No injury marks were spotted on the body of the deceased. It was suspected that he suffocated to death while sleeping inside the locked truck,” said Pankaj Sharma, station house officer, Kasna police station.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man had left Aligarh with a potato-laden truck on Monday night. Police suspect that on reaching Kasna late Tuesday, he parked the vehicle and slept.

Officials said Sharma’s post-mortem examination was conducted and his viscera has been preserved for forensic analysis. No injuries were reported in the autopsy report as well.

Police said Sharma’s family has been informed and further investigation is underway. But no case been registered yet.