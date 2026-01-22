3-day U.P. Diwas celebrations to be held at Noida Shilp Haat

NOIDA:The district-level celebrations for Uttar Pradesh Diwas will be held in Noida Shilp Haat from January 24 to 26, with a series of cultural programmes, exhibitions and public outreach activities planned to showcase the state’s cultural heritage and development initiatives, officials said on Wednesday. A range of exhibitions will be set up at the venue, focusing on initiatives such as one district one product (ODOP), startups, ease of doing business, Mission Shakti, tourism, art and cultural heritage, along with displays related to various government welfare schemes, officials said. (HT Photo)

This year’s theme is “Viksit Uttar Pradesh - Viksit Bharat”. While the main state-level event will take place in Lucknow, Noida Shilp Haat has been chosen as the central venue for the celebrations in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The timings and entry fee for the event will be announced a day prior to the celebrations.

Chief development officer of Gautam Budh Nagar Shivakant Dwivedi said, “Uttar Pradesh Diwas provides an opportunity to highlight the state’s cultural diversity alongside its development trajectory, and district administration is focusing on ensuring wide public participation, particularly from youth and local artisans”.

Officials said the three-day programme will include cultural performances, literary sessions and interactive events, with participation from local artists, craftsmen, writers and youth groups. The celebrations will also coincide with several important national and state observances, including Youth Day, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, National Tourism Day, National Voters’ Day and Republic Day.

Individuals from different sectors such as youth, women, farmers, artisans, entrepreneurs and other achievers will be felicitated during the celebrations for their contributions. Senior officials from district administration, development authorities and other departments are expected to be involved in coordinating arrangements for the three-day programme, said officials.