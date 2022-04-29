40 schools in Ghaziabad city dump bus facilities
Following the death of a 10-year-old Class 4 student at Modinagar, who stuck his head out of a moving school bus and it hit the pole of a gantry gate on April 20, the regional transport department found during its physical inspection of vehicles ferrying school children that at least 40 private schools in Ghaziabad are no longer in a position to operate school buses.
During investigation, the transport department found that the fitness certificate of the school bus involved in the Modinagar accident expired in March last year and the vehicle was blacklisted by the department in October, 2021. The department also found that the vehicle was among the 756 buses available with 166 schools, which have been blacklisted due to non-renewal of fitness certificate.
“When all such matters came to the fore during the investigation of the Modinagar accident case, the department carried out physical inspection of the schools and found that vehicles belonging to 40 schools were blacklisted but they were not in operation. These schools told us they are not in a position to operate the buses as they suffered financial losses during the two year of the Covid-19 pandemic. The condition of buses also revealed that they were not in operation for long,” said Pranav Jha, additional regional transport officer.
Jha said the transport department portal shows the buses of these 40 schools have been blacklisted; the institutions will now submit their applications for cancellation of the permits.
“Apart from these schools, our teams also found that two prominent schools have already junked and sold their old buses, which continue to show as blacklisted on the website. These two schools will also submit applications for cancellation of permits. Our physical inspection will go on and we will continue taking action against erring school buses,” said Jha.
The Ghaziabad regional transport department has jurisdiction over four districts-- Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur and Bulandshahr.
Official data available with the regional transport department till April 28 shows that the teams in four districts have so far checked 2,558 school buses. Of this, 278 were found operating without any fitness certificates while 518 were found not equipped with the requisite safety apparatus such speed governors, provision of fire equipment and first-aid kit, etc.
Records also indicate that 20 of these buses were found overcrowded during inspection. Records further show that 1,356 of the 2,558 buses checked were plying in Ghaziabad, of which 145 were operating without fitness certificate.
Members of the parents’ association said the decision of the schools to not provide for the transportation of children will affect parents. “Parents, including those who are working professionals, will have no option but to pick and drop their wards. The schools have to make arrangements for transportation of children as per norms or else the district administration should intervene in the matter,” said Vivek Tyagi, spokesperson of the Ghaziabad parents’ association.
Members of the schools’ federation said the two years of Covid pandemic has affected the finances of many schools. “Some of the schools are not in a position to get their buses repaired, install new accessories or get the fitness done. In such cases, parents will have to make arrangements for transport. The administration is carrying out strict enforcement against school buses but there is no check on private vans, which do not adhere to norms,” said Subhash Jain, president of Independent Schools’ Federation of India.
-
Ghaziabad civic body okays ₹1,417 crore budget
The executive committee of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Friday cleared the proposed budget for the 2022-23 financial year, which has a proposed expenditure of ₹1,417 crore as against an income of ₹1,337 crore. The officials said that two other important proposals regarding the integrated parking management system (IPMS) and the new property tax structure have been proposed to be taken to the corporation board for further discussions.
-
Complaint filed against Noida authority for alleged irregularities in plot allotment
A farmer has filed a complaint against the Noida authority for allotting two residential plots to persons who are allegedly not eligible for the same. After a delay of more than nine years, the Noida authority on February 14, 2021, had allotted developed residential plots to 644 eligible farmers whose land was acquired for urbanisation prior to the year 1997. Another farmer has alleged irregularities in the allotment process.
-
Noida cops intensify drive to check drink driving
Following instructions from the Noida police commissioner's office, the traffic police launched a drive against drink driving and inspected over 2,000 people on Thursday night. The police also booked 63 people for allegedly creating public nuisance. The police said that cases of drink driving are becoming more common across Noida and Greater Noida. The police added that though checking drives are conducted on a regular basis, they have been intensified now.
-
Avoid reciting Hanuman Chalisa within 100-metre radius of mosque premises: RPI
The members of the Republican Party of India on Friday met the police commissioner and appealed not to allow reciting or playing Hanuman Chalisa within a 100-metre radius of mosques premises to avoid any conflict between the two communities. RPI leaders Siddharth Dhende, Shailendra Chavan and Ashok Shewale meet the official and put forth various demands. Dhende said, ”Some political parties are trying to spread hatred among communities.”
-
Come monsoon, UP to plant 35 crore saplings
Uttar Pradesh has set a target of planting 35 crore saplings this monsoon, among which 14 crore saplings will be planted by the forest department and the remaining by 26 crore by different departments of the state government. The national tree Ficus bengalensis or Bargad will be planted in all districts. Each district will also have one Amrut Mahotsav Udyan too, the press statement read. The nurseries have started preparing saplings.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics