48-yr-old motorcyclist run over by truck in Noida road crash

A 48-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being run over by a truck in Noida’s Sector 8 on Friday afternoon, said senior police officers, adding that the errant vehicle that hit the man fled the scene without stopping to help the man. The ITMS [intelligent traffic management system] cameras have captured the incident wherein the truck can be seen hitting the bike, efforts are being made to find the unidentified errant truck driver. (Representative image)

According to Amit Kumar Bhadana, station house officer, Phase-1 police station, a passerby called up the police helpline around 3pm to report the incident that occurred on an intersection in Sector 8, which is locally known as Jaypee Outlet exit.

“When police reached the spot, the man was found dead, and his bike damaged. The biker was identified as Sarvesh Singh, who hailed from Mau district and resided in Sorkha village of Noida. His documents showed that he worked at an iron bar shop in Block D, Sector 8,” the officer said.

“According to eyewitnesses, the biker was turning towards the main road when the truck hit him from behind, ran him over, fled the spot,” the SHO said, adding that the biker was wearing a helmet and got killed as the truck ran over him.

The ITMS [intelligent traffic management system] cameras have captured the incident wherein the truck can be seen hitting the bike.

Efforts are being made to find the unidentified errant truck driver, he informed.

“Police sent the body to the mortuary. The family members of the deceased are being contacted and once they submit a written complaint, an FIR will be registered after an autopsy,” the SHO said.