 48-yr-old motorcyclist run over by truck in Noida road crash - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

48-yr-old motorcyclist run over by truck in Noida road crash

ByAshni Dhaor, Noida
Jul 06, 2024 05:38 AM IST

The biker was turning towards the main road when the truck hit him from behind, ran him over, fled the spot, according to eyewitnesses

A 48-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being run over by a truck in Noida’s Sector 8 on Friday afternoon, said senior police officers, adding that the errant vehicle that hit the man fled the scene without stopping to help the man.

The ITMS [intelligent traffic management system] cameras have captured the incident wherein the truck can be seen hitting the bike, efforts are being made to find the unidentified errant truck driver. (Representative image)
The ITMS [intelligent traffic management system] cameras have captured the incident wherein the truck can be seen hitting the bike, efforts are being made to find the unidentified errant truck driver. (Representative image)

According to Amit Kumar Bhadana, station house officer, Phase-1 police station, a passerby called up the police helpline around 3pm to report the incident that occurred on an intersection in Sector 8, which is locally known as Jaypee Outlet exit.

“When police reached the spot, the man was found dead, and his bike damaged. The biker was identified as Sarvesh Singh, who hailed from Mau district and resided in Sorkha village of Noida. His documents showed that he worked at an iron bar shop in Block D, Sector 8,” the officer said.

“According to eyewitnesses, the biker was turning towards the main road when the truck hit him from behind, ran him over, fled the spot,” the SHO said, adding that the biker was wearing a helmet and got killed as the truck ran over him.

The ITMS [intelligent traffic management system] cameras have captured the incident wherein the truck can be seen hitting the bike.

Efforts are being made to find the unidentified errant truck driver, he informed.

“Police sent the body to the mortuary. The family members of the deceased are being contacted and once they submit a written complaint, an FIR will be registered after an autopsy,” the SHO said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / 48-yr-old motorcyclist run over by truck in Noida road crash
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On