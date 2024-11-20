5 arrested as car lifting gang busted in Noida

Noida: The Noida Police have arrested five alleged car lifters and busted an inter-state gang that stole cars across the national capital region and other states, officers said on Tuesday. Following the arrests, police recovered five stolen cars, a 50-inch LED television, an inverter with a Luminous battery, and tools used in the thefts. (Representational image)

The suspects were apprehended on Monday night near the Elevated Road in Nithari village, “following a tip-off and local intelligence efforts”, said Dharam Prakash Shukla, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

They were identified as Vinod, 50, resident of Jaitpur, Agra; Adesh Kumar, 55, resident of Kothipur, Auraiya; Karan Jat alias Sonu, 36, native of Delhi residing in Shiv Vihar Colony, Ghaziabad; Pyare Lal, 40, resident of Bhatinda, Punjab, and Indraj, 55, resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, he added.

Following the arrests, police recovered five stolen cars, a 50-inch LED television, an inverter with a Luminous battery, and tools used in the thefts, including bolt cutters, screwdrivers, an iron crowbar, and a lock-breaking “T” tool. A .315 bore country-made pistol along with live ammunition were also seized, officers said.

“The gang, led by Karan Jat, primarily operated in the NCR and nearby states. They specialised in stealing cars, altering their license plates, and tampering with identification details before selling the vehicles through a network of accomplices. The gang is also suspected to be involved in other criminal activities, with one of its key members still absconding,” the SHO said.

The suspects have been booked under sections 317(2) (stolen property), 317(5) (cheating), 318(2) (cheating by personation), 318(4), 319(2) and 336 (habitual offenders) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , along with sections 3 and 25 (related to possession of firearms and ammunition) of the Arms Act.