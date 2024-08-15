5000 vehicle owners waiting for RC due to delay in Noida

Around 5,000 new vehicle owners in Noida have been waiting for over a month to receive their Registration Certificates (RC), said officials on Wednesday adding that the delays are due to dealers not submitting necessary documents to the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The Noida transport department, in response, has blocked the IDs of 55 car dealers who have failed to complete the registration process, an official added. A view of traffic jam on Noida Greater Expressway Road in Noida on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Siyaram Verma, assistant regional transport officer (administration), explained the situation, stating, “We have blocked the IDs of 55 dealers of Gautam Budh Nagar who failed to complete the process of registration certificate (RC) from their end despite repeated reminders. There is a registration pendency of 5,000 vehicles in the district. We have given three days to the dealers to complete the backlog. Till the pendency is cleared, they will not be able to register new vehicles.”

Verma added that if the delays persist, the transport department may take further action, including suspending or cancelling the trade certificates of the dealers involved. “Because of the dealers’ negligence, buyers frequently contact the transport office to inquire about delays in receiving their registration certificates. To avoid delay and inconvenience to buyers, we blocked the IDs,” he said.

To be sure, the RC registration process is initiated by dealers when a buyer purchases a vehicle and pays the associated taxes. The dealers are responsible for submitting the taxes and sending the required documents to the transport department for approval. However, according to Verma, many dealers have recently delayed this process, leading to significant backlogs.

However, the dealers said the process was delayed due to policy changes, lack of workforce, and lack of document submission by buyers.

Ashwani Gupta, a Noida-based dealer, pointed out that small dealers are struggling with the transition from an offline to an online process. “Around two to three years ago, the process was offline, but recently, the RTO provided a portal to dealers to maintain the file of buyers and submit tax through that portal. However, many dealers are not able to handle that online process due to a lack of workforce. In some cases, the delay was caused by documents,” Gupta explained.

Meanwhile, another Noida-based dealer who wished to remain anonymous, highlighted issues related to the registration of hybrid vehicles. “Last month, the UP government announced a 100% registration tax waiver on hybrid vehicles to boost eco-friendly transportation in the state. Earlier, for registration of hybrid vehicles, only the Aadhaar card was required. However, to avail of the 100% tax exemption, the transport department now requires the Aadhaar card and electricity bill of the buyer. We have found that some people do not have electricity bills in their names. In this condition, they are told to get the bills, and their files remain pending,” the dealer said.