55-year-old principal of govt aided school booked for sexual harassment in Greater Noida

A 55-year-old principal of a government-aided school in Greater Noida was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl student multiple times after summoning her to his cabin, police said on Wednesday, adding that the girl’s parents have filed a complaint in the matter. During investigation, police were informed that the student had not attended classes since the past one month. On Monday, when she reached school, the principal scolded her in front of teachers and students, police said. (Representational image)

However, on a separate complaint by the principal, police also booked the girl’s parents for allegedly assaulting him after he “scolded” the girl for her month-long absence. No arrest has been made in either case, police said.

“On Tuesday around 11am, parents of a 17-year-old girl, a student of class 12, reached the Ecotech 3 police station and complained that the principal assaulted them when they reached school to meet him,” said BS Veer Singh, assistant commissioner of police, central Noida.

“The girl’s parents’ complaint was taken on file, but in the evening, they visited again and alleged that the principal had sexually harassed their daughter multiple times after calling her to his cabin,” said Singh.

On the parents’ complaint, a case under Section 74 (assault and criminal force on woman), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the principal at Ecotech 3 police station on Wednesday, police said.

The principal also filed a complaint against the parents, alleging that they assaulted and insulted him by making the casteist remarks.

“On his complaint, a case under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 353 (intentional insult) of the BNS and SC/ST Act was registered against the parents,” said ACP Singh.

The school’s name has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor girl, police said.