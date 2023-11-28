55-year-old shot dead by son’s father-in-law at wedding ceremony in Greater Noida West

A 55-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his son’s father-in-law during a wedding ceremony being held at a farmhouse in Greater Noida West on Monday night, police said, adding that the suspect managed to flee the spot after the incident, and police teams have been deployed to nab him. Gaur Mulberry farmhouse in Greater Noida West, where the 55-year-old man was shot dead by his relative on Monday night during a wedding ceremony. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Suniti, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, identified the deceased as Ashok Yadav, a resident of Sector 51, Noida and the president of Sector 51 Block H residents’ welfare association. He was attending his friend’s daughter’s wedding, when he was shot allegedly by Shekhar Yadav, who is his son’s father in-law, she said.

“The wedding was held at Gaur Mulberry Farmhouse in Greater Noida West and it was there that Shekhar, a resident of Ghaziabad, allegedly shot Ashok dead around 9.30pm on Monday. Ashok’s son and Shekhar’s daughter were going through a divorce because of which the two families were in conflict,” she said.

“On Monday night, the local police were alerted about a shooting at the wedding venue following an altercation. The family members of the victim rushed him to Yatharth Hospital nearby where he was declared dead by doctors,” said the DCP.

She said the shooting happened when the wedding procession had reached the entrance of the farmhouse.

“Our inquiry has revealed that Shekhar and Ashok had an altercation following which Shekhar shot Ashok twice in the head. There was utter chaos at the venue following the shooting and, in the melee, Shekhar managed to escape. Our inquiry has revealed that Shekhar used a licensed revolver for the attack,” said Suniti.

Based on a complaint from the Ashok’s son Upendra Yadav, an FIR has been registered at Bisrakh police station.

“An FIR has been lodged against Shekhar and his family members on the basis of a complaint given by Ashok’s kin. I have formed four police teams to investigate the case. The police teams are carrying out searches at all possible hideouts of the suspect to arrest him.The police are also talking to eyewitnesses to understand what led to the fatal shooting, Suniti said.

“More than 150 people, including guests and waiters, have been interrogated by the police. The incident was not captured by any of the CCTV cameras at the venue. However, footage from the wedding videographer has been sought for further clarity,” said an officer.

Police said Ashok was the son of former chief of Hoshiarpur village in Sector 51, Noida and was the current president of Sector 51 Block H residents’ welfare association.

Bhupendra Yadav, the eldest son of Ashok Yadav, who attended the wedding with his father, said he saw Shekhar shooting his father.

“My father and I were in the buffet area when Shekhar approached us along with at least 10 other men. He made some comments to my father after which an altercation broke out between the two. Shekhar’s family members had surrounded me when I heard a gunshot. I saw my father fall to the ground and then Shekhar shot him again in the face and fled the spot in the commotion that ensued,” he said.

He added that the family now fears for its safety.

“We will put in a request to the authorities to provide us police protection. We hope the police arrest the culprits soon,” said Yadav.

“Ashok was a very active resident who worked for the welfare of residents. He used to live with his wife and two sons, both of whom were married, while his daughter is married and living with her husband,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Ashok’s friend and president of Sector 51 RWA.

Speaking about the falling-out between the Ashok’s family and his son’s in-laws, Kumar said Ashok’s younger son got married to Shekhar’s daughter four years ago.

“Two years into the marriage, the wife moved back to her home as the couple separated. The two were going through a divorce and recently, the families had reached an out-of-court settlement and finalised the divorce,” said Kumar.

“The death has come as a shock to the family as well as the RWA federation of Noida,” said Kumar.