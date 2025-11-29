7 days on, no arrests in Greater Noida students’ open-firing case

Greater Noida police are yet to make a single arrest in the Kasna open-firing and abduction case. On November 22, a group of students with their associates allegedly fired multiple rounds and vandalised vehicles following a dispute over a social media comment. Police said efforts are underway to arrest the accused. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused who vandalised vehicles and used firearms in Kasna, Omicron 1.

“Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused who vandalised vehicles and used firearms in Kasna, Omicron 1. Teams are raiding their premises, however, all of them are on the run,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

The officer added, “Five accused, including minors, have been identified. They will be detained and strict action will be taken against them.”

On the night of November 22, a group of students and their associates allegedly vandalised three vehicles, including two SUVs, outside Omicron Gate Number 1 and abducted a man and assaulted him.

The victim, a Class 12 student, said in his complaint, “They fired multiple rounds and we (the victim and his family members) took shelter behind our cars.”

A video of the incident was also circulated on social media where a person is seen purportedly showing bullet marks on an SUV. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“I was at my coaching class around 6 pm when I received a call from my friend (Class 12 student) asking me about my whereabouts. He threatened to kill me, following which I immediately informed my elder brother,” the victim said.

The incident took place on the way back home. “It was revealed that the dispute ensued over a comment on social media platforms,” said Sudhir Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida. He added that the victim and the prime suspect are students in the same school.

A case under sections related to rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, mischief, criminal intimidation, and attempt to murder of the BNS has been registered at the Kasna police station against five identified and other unidentified accused.