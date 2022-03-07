70-year-old man found dead at home in Greater Noida
A 70-year-old man was found dead at his home in Habibpur village of Greater Noida on Monday morning, police said, adding that the body had strangulation marks on the neck.
“After receiving information, a team was sent to the spot and the body was taken into custody,” said Vinod Kumar Singh, station house officer at Ecotech 3 police station.
The deceased was identified as Jeet Singh, police said, adding that the body was sent for post mortem.
“Prima facie it appears that the man was strangulated. However, a post mortem report will confirm the cause of death,” said the SHO.
He further said that upon questioning the Jeet’s family members and neighbours, it was revealed that the victim was involved in a property dispute with some relatives.
“However, we are investigating the matter from all angles. The deceased’s family members have submitted a complaint against unknown persons. An FIR will be registered after the post mortem report is out,” the SHO said.
