8 fresh cases push Noida's Covid-19 tally to 25,701

Noida (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded eight new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,701, official data showed.

The active cases in the district came down to 67 from 76 the previous day, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another 17 patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,543, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached at 99.38 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in UP rose to 2,217 from 2,014 on Wednesday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,95,259 and the death toll reached at 8,753 on Thursday, the data showed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON