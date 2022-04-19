90% fresh cases reported from urban areas in Gautam Budh Nagar district
Health department officials in Gautam Budh Nagar are trying to assess why the district has been consistently contributing over 50% of the state’s total fresh cases.
On Monday, officials from the health department and district administration held a meeting and finalised measures to control the spread of Covid-19.
On Monday, 115 fresh cases were reported across UP, of which 65 were from Gautam Budh Nagar alone. The district reported 56.5% of the state’s total fresh cases and the active caseload stands at 332 as on Monday. Meanwhile, neighbouring Ghaziabad district contributes 17% of the state’s total cases. It reported 20 fresh cases.
Officials say that availability of more testing laboratories in Noida could be a reason for the comparatively higher number of cases.
“There are more private labs available in Noida that offer quick results and home collection of samples compared to other cities. This access to labs is beneficial to the people and is also a major reason why more cases are being reported on a daily basis. People should not panic and the infections have been largely mild,” said Suhas LY, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate.
According to the health department, 90% of the 443 cases reported in April have been from urban areas of Noida and Greater Noida and there have been no cases reported from Jewar and Dankaur areas yet.
Meanwhile, cases in children are also on the rise. Of the 65 new cases reported on Monday, 19 were children. So far in April, 110 children have been infected with the virus across the district. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, more than 10,000 people under 20 years of age have been infected with the virus, while the total cases stand at 99,043.
Nawabganj incident follow-up: Prayagraj’s trans-Ganga area has seen many such cases in past
The recent Nawabganj incident in which the bodies of five members of the same family were found in their house, is just another in a series of incidents of multiple deaths in the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district. The region has witnessed many such incidents, many of which are still to be cracked. Investigations in other such incidents point towards a gang which is active in the region.
Mask mandate returns in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad
Two days after the Uttar Pradesh government directed its National Capital Region districts to be on “alert mode” in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, it announced on Monday that wearing face masks is mandatory in public places. The directions by the state government are meant for Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat, besides state capital Lucknow.
Ludhiana | Six days on, police solve robbery at money exchanger shop, 2 arrested
Two people were arrested for stealing ₹60,000 from the office of a money changer on Monday. The toy pistol, and sharp-edged weapons used to carry out the robbery have been recovered from the accused, Rahul Bewra, 23 and Karan Singh, 27, of Shimlapuri. On April 12, Rahul and Karan had barged into the office of the money changer and had robbed him of ₹60,000 cash on gunpoint. He was released on bail in January 2021.
SAD Ludhiana V-P booked for hurting religious sentiments
Police on Monday booked Shiromani Akali Dal district vice-president Furkan Qureshi for hurting religious sentiments over a Facebook post. After the members of various Hindu organisations staged a protest outside Tibba police station the police took the accused into custody. When the police did not lodge any a resident of New Shakti Nagar, FIR Mohit Syal, along with his friends, staged a protest outside the Tibba police station. Later, members of various Hindu organisations and political parties joined.
Journalism faces new challenges, says CM Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing a programme organized by a news agency here. He said the agency has served the people by striving for the truth and strengthened the largest democracy of the world. Yogi said people of different age groups had different interests and needs and the media was discharging its responsibility towards them. Yogi said the world was facing Covid pandemic and was also affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine.
