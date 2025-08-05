Accountant hacks Greater Noida firm’s GST portal, siphons off 1.80 crore with fake invoices

Greater Noida: An accountant of a Greater Noida-based home decor company was booked for allegedly siphoning off ₹1.80 crore from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal after uploading fake invoices worth ₹10 crore from December 2024 to March 2025, police said on Monday. Invoices from seven companies were found to be fake, amounting to ₹ 10 crore. “Using the company’s GST credentials, he uploaded those fake invoices and got the funds,” said an official. (Representational image)

Police said the victim, 32, who did not wish to be identified and is a resident of Sector 128, runs a business in Kasna industrial area, involved in exporting home decor products.

The accused, identified as Abhinav Tyagi, was working as an accountant at the company for four to five years and had all the access to the GST portal and financial details.

The fraud came to light in July 2025 during a financial audit conducted by the victim’s chartered accountant, the FIR read.

When the victim reset her company’s GST credentials, it was revealed that she had to pay ₹1.80 crore to the GST department. Later, when she contacted Tyagi to inquire about the invoices and pending GST, he allegedly issued threats and blocked all contacts.

A case was registered under sections of cheating, cheating by personation, forgery, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation of the BNS and IT Act . “Efforts are underway to nab the suspect,” said Ranjeet Singh, Station House Officer of the Cybercrime Branch police station.