Adityanath govt marks 4 years of its tenure in UP

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government organised a programme to celebrate the completion of four years of its tenure, at Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Noida Sector 6 on Saturday. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) western UP president, Mohit Beniwal, who was a chief guest at the event, said that the UP government has fared well in the development of the state in the past four years.

“The government has sanctioned ₹1.25 lakh crore for sugarcane farmers, and also waved off their debts. It has also built houses for the needy, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). It has also developed toilets at different places and provided clean drinking water and power connection to households, among others,” Beniwal said, adding that the Yogi Adityanath-led government has given four lakh government jobs to the youths in the past four years.

He mentioned that the UP government had successfully organised the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in 2019, adding, “The development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will make the city a tourist destination.”

Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh also attended the programme.

The government had organised a similar programme in Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida on Friday, where Jai Pratap Singh, minister of medical health, family and child welfare department was present. Singh had shared the details of development works done by various departments like social welfare, horticulture, education, women safety, among others.

Singh said that the health department has issued golden cards to 38,100 beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. “The government organised health camps where 47,224 patients were treated. It also made a lot of efforts to keep the coronavirus spread in check,” he added.

He said that 6.63 lakh samples were collected in Gautam Budh Nagar, out of which, 25,289 people tested positive for Covid-19. Now, the district has 85 active cases.

The inauguration of a new building for the district hospital in Noida sector 39, and the development of the Noida International Airport are some of the special achievements of the government, Singh said, adding that the UP government has been leading the state to a path of development.

“There is an overall development in the state, by our government,” Singh said.