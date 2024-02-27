 Admissions open at Gautam Buddha varsity,16 new courses on offer - Hindustan Times
Admissions open at Gautam Buddha varsity,16 new courses on offer

ByAshni Dhaor, Greater Noida
Feb 27, 2024 10:51 PM IST

Gautam Buddha University opens admissions for 2024-25 session with 16 new programs, including weekend options for professionals, starting earlier than usual.

The Gautam Buddha University (GBU) commenced its admission process for the upcoming 2024-25 session on Tuesday, and introduced 16 new programmes to the curriculum, including two weekend programmes for working professionals.

The Gautam Buddha varsity faculty with the prospectus for admissions to the academic session 2024-25 on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The Gautam Buddha varsity faculty with the prospectus for admissions to the academic session 2024-25 on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

According to GBU’s vice-chancellor Prof RK Sinha, the university has started the admissions a bit earlier this year.

“Instead of starting admissions in April, we have begun admissions in February to have more time for prospective applicants to apply for courses, especially those who are appearing for Class 12 exams this year,” said Prof Sinha, who launched the online and offline admissions in a ceremony held at the GBU campus on Tuesday.

The university is offering 155 programs with 4,202 seats, which is 300 more than the last session.

The new courses being offered include BTech in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, BSc (Hons) in Forensic Science, BSc (Hons) in Environmental Sciences, MTech in Information Communication Technology, Masters in Library and Information Sciences, MA in Human Rights and a new PhD program in Food Processing and Technology.

Apart from this, two new weekend programmes have been introduced - MTech in Mechanical Engineering, and MTech in Electrical Engineering with specialisation in Instrumentation and Control.

“With the two more weekend programmes introduced in this session, the University now has five programmes for working professionals. We already have an MBA programme, MTech in Civil Engineering and BTech in Civil Engineering programmes in which classes are held in hybrid mode on weekends so that working professionals can avail the benefits,” said the VC.

The University will adopt two modes of admission, which include Computer Based Test (CBT) and Direct Mode admission based on Merit, he added.

The CBT entrance test will be held at the university for all four year/lateral entry BTech, law, MBA, MSc, MPhil, and all PhD programmes, he shared.

“Direct Mode admission based on Merit will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in last qualifying degree for admissions and will be applicable for remaining programmes across the schools of the University through offline counselling,” said Prof Sinha, adding that students can apply for admission online on www.gbu.ac.in.

The last date for admissions is April 25, tentatively, said officials, adding that the new academic year at the university will commence from August 1.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

