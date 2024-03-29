After 47k fine, three arrested over making viral Holi reels

Noida: The video ostensibly showed a man was riding a scooter while two women were riding pillion applying gulal on each other. (HT Photo)

The Noida Police on Thursday arrested three people, including two women, for multiple traffic violations and under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, three suspects were riding a scooter and shot a video, which went viral on social media.

The video ostensibly showed a man was riding a scooter while two women were riding pillion applying gulal on each other. None of them were wearing helmets. Earlier on Tuesday, the Noida traffic police slapped a hefty fine on the scooter owner.

“The traffic police took cognisance of the video and issued an e-challan of ₹47,500 against the vehicle owner identified as Vineeta for different violations including negligence, not following traffic rules and reckless driving,” said deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Anil Yadav. The same day, the Noida Police also took cognisance of the video and registered an FIR against the three unidentified people in the video at the Sector 113 police station.

“The location where the scooter was being driven in the video was identified as Sector 78, which falls under jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station. An FIR was registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 290 (public nuisance), 294 (obscene act), 336 (act endangering life of others) and 337 (act hurting others) of the Indian Penal Code,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Manish Mishra.

A police team was deployed to trace the three people in the video and on Thursday, they were arrested from Sector 78 and produced before a magistrate after which they were granted bail on Thursday.