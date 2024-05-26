After cameras are found in women’s changing room, all temporary structures razed at ‘Chota Haridwar’

The officials of the UP irrigation department on Friday razed temporary structures from ”Chota Haridwar” area on the banks of Upper Ganga Canal (UGC) in Muradnagar, a day after a woman alleged that a caretaker of a temple there had allegedly kept a camera in the women’s changing room to stream live images to his phone. The police said on a complaint by the woman on May 23, they registered an FIR against suspect Mukesh Giri, who is on the run. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police said on a complaint by the woman, they registered an FIR against suspect Mukesh Giri, who is on the run.The woman in her complaint said she had gone for a bath at “Chota Haridwar” on May 21. She later returned with a complaint on May 23 .

The ‘Chota Haridwar’ area is located adjacent to Delhi Meerut Road. Over the years, the area has become a popular halt for commuters travelling to Haridwar and further towards Uttarakhand. People stop to visit a temple there, perform religious rituals and take a dip in the Upper Ganga Canal. The banks of ”Chota Haridwar” houses several rooms besides temporary structures in the form of shops and changing rooms.

“Our teams are trying to trace him. The temporary shops, operated by Giri, were also demolished by the UP irrigation department on Friday. The area belongs to the irrigation department,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

The DCP on Friday said upon investigation, the police found that about 200 women had used the changing room five days prior to the registering of the FIR.

Officials of the UP irrigation department said the razed structures will not be allowed to come up in future.

They said about 40 feet on both sides of the canal belongs to the irrigation department. The UGC brings Ganga water through the canal from Haridwar and part of this water is further supplied to Noida and Ghaziabad.

“The religious structure has come up over the years in the canal bed and this is not permitted. After that, more permanent structures have also come up beside the temple. It is difficult but we will try to remove these as well. The hoarding with ”Chota Haridwar” written on it was also taken down,” said an official from the irrigation department, who asked not to be named.

The officials said the department had raised concerns about the temporary structures multiple times as such constructions are not permitted on the bed of the canal.

The officials further said the opposite bank, where dhabhas are operating, also belongs to the irrigation department.

“This land has been leased out for a three-year period for operating dhabas after tenders were floated by the department. The lease period has lapsed at present and we are extending the lease for one more month so that there is no revenue loss,” the officer said.