After lift tragedy, Noida issued instructions to realtors, resident bodies

The Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M on Friday issued instructions to all realtors and the apartment owners associations (AOA) in the city to make sure that all lifts in their respective societies are maintained properly to ensure the safety of users. The directions came hours after a lift collapsed at the construction site in Amrapali Dream Valley project in Greater Noida West,killing at least four persons and injuring five more. (Representative Image)

The directions came hours after a lift collapsed at the construction site in Amrapali Dream Valley project in Greater Noida West,killing at least four persons and injuring five more.

“We have instructed all builders and AoAs to take stock of lifts in their buildings and get the servicing done at the earliest. They have also been told to report the compliance of these instructions within a month,” said Lokesh M.

“Notices shall be issued and actions taken against builders or AOA that fail to comply with these instructions and submit their report within the stipulated time period,” added the CEO.

As per the rules, the apartment owners take care of the maintenance of lifts and other common areas in housing complexes, which were handed over by realtors after completing all legal formalities. These are the buildings, which got issued occupancy certificates after the realtors fulfilled all terms, including installation of lift, water supply, firesafety equipment, etc., besides clearing all financial dues.

And if realtors are yet to hand over the building maintenance to the elected AOA, then it is on the realtor to take care of the maintenance of lifts, said officials.

“We have directed all stakeholders, be it realtors or the AOAs, to make sure the lifts are properly taken care of because recently, in Noida’s Paras Tierea, a woman was killed after a lift went into free fall at the society located in Sector 137. The lift there was being maintained by the AOA,” said another Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

In case any untoward incident happens because of a lack of lift maintenance, the builder or AoA concerned shall be held responsible for criminal negligence and suitable action be taken against them, said the authority.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON