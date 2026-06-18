After recent fires, GB Nagar plans safety audit of public buildings, high-rises

Gautam Budh Nagar authorities are planning district-wide inspection of high-rise buildings, hospitals, hotels, malls, schools and other public establishments to assess compliance with fire and disaster safety norms, said officials. A fire broke out at a restaurant located in a five-storey building in Sector 52 earlier this month. (Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo)

Teams from the fire department and other agencies will inspect high-footfall establishments for fire safety measures, emergency response preparedness and crowd management arrangements, officials said, adding that the date for inspection has not been finalised yet.

Chief development officer (CDO) Bhalchandra Tripathi said the inspection will cover hospitals, guest houses, shopping complexes, educational institutions, industrial units and office buildings, among other establishments.

“Protection of life and property is our priority and strict compliance with safety standards is essential to prevent accidents,” Tripathi added.

The administration has directed establishments to have valid fire no-objection certificates (NOCs) and ensure that fire alarms, extinguishers, sprinkler systems and hydrants remain functional. Emergency exits must be unobstructed and signages and directional indicators should be installed to help in evacuation.

“Recent fire incidents have highlighted the need to strengthen preparedness and safety mechanisms across public and private establishments,” Tripathi said.

Officials said institutions found failing to comply with norms can face notices, sealing or restrictions on operations.

Hospitals have been asked to maintain updated disaster management plans and constitute dedicated response teams.Healthcare facilities have been directed to ensure adequate stock of life-saving medicines, disaster kits and additional beds for emergency and trauma services.

Directions have also been issued to strengthen crowd management measures, regulate visitor access and ensure effective functioning of CCTV surveillance systems and 24x7 control rooms.

The administration has also asked schools, colleges, coaching centres, hospitals and other public institutions to conduct regular mock drills. Staff and occupants must be trained about evacuation procedures and first aid and disaster response protocols.

Officials said emergency contact numbers of police, fire, health and disaster management departments should be prominently displayed at establishments to ensure quicker response during emergencies.

Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Ajit Kumar Singh directed establishments to regularly inspect electrical infrastructure for risks arising from overloaded circuits, ageing wiring, short circuits and faulty equipment.

“All establishments should ensure electrical wiring, earthing systems, MCBs and other safety devices comply with prescribed standards,” Singh added.

Officials said a separate electrical safety awareness and inspection campaign is also being planned for public buildings and industrial areas.