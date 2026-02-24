Ahead of Holi, food safety raids net unhygienic sweets, mislabelled oils in GB Nagar

NOIDA: Ahead of the Holi festival, Gautam Budh Nagar food safety authorities have come across alleged unhygiene and labelling violations during raids conducted in Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday, as they collected samples and seized large quantities of sweets and edible oils, officials said on Monday as they intensified inspections. Around 100 kg of gulab jamun was found in an unhygienic condition, allegedly contaminated and exposed to flies, during an inspection at a sweet shop in Sector 62, Noida, officials said, adding that a sample was collected for laboratory testing while the rest was destroyed. (HT Photos)

The drive was carried out to ensure residents are supplied with safe and quality food items during the festive season, said the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) in a statement.

Around 100 kg of gulab jamun was found in an unhygienic condition, allegedly contaminated and exposed to flies, during an inspection at a sweet shop in Sector 62, Noida, officials said, adding that a sample was collected for laboratory testing while the rest was destroyed.

“The sweets were found in a condition unfit for consumption due to poor hygiene. Immediate action was taken to safeguard public health,” assistant commissioner (food-II), Gautam Budh Nagar, Sarvesh Mishra told HT.

In Greater Noida, multiple violations were detected at an edible oil manufacturing unit in Kasna industrial area. According to the department, officials collected samples of refined soybean oil and refined palmolein oil of a branded variety for testing.

The products were being sold with fortification logos despite not being fortified, and mandatory records such as batch numbers were not produced during the inspection, said officials. As a result, 291 tins of refined soybean oil, 3,968 pouches of refined soybean oil, and 6,995 pouches of refined palmolein oil were seized from the premises, they added.

Fortified items are foods in which extra vitamins or minerals have been deliberately added to improve their nutritional value.

Officials further said that 91 tins of refined palmolein oil of another brand carrying expiry date were found. One sample was collected, and the remaining stock was seized.

“In total, five food samples were collected during the drive and have been sent for testing. Further action will be initiated based on results,” Mishra said, adding that the checks will be intensified in coming days to ensure that food and beverages sold in the district meet prescribed safety standards.

Authorities said the drive aims to curb the sale of adulterated or substandard food items during the festive rush, when demand for sweets and edible oils typically increases.

.