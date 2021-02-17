IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Ahead of ‘Rail Roko’, Tikait says farmers ready to suffer loss of one crop
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ahead of ‘Rail Roko’, Tikait says farmers ready to suffer loss of one crop

Leaders of the anti-farm law protest on Wednesday said they will go ahead with the plan to disrupt trains in the country on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST

Leaders of the anti-farm law protest on Wednesday said they will go ahead with the plan to disrupt trains in the country on Thursday.

People will not allow trains to ply, they said. But, they added, protesters at the prominent protest sites around Delhi -- UP Gate at the border with Ghaziabad is one of them -- will not leave their positions. These people will continue their protests on the roads.

This is the protesters’ third major action this year after the tractor rally to Delhi on Republic Day and Chakka jam (road traffic protest) on February 6. They are demanding the repeal of the three central farm laws and the codification of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops into law.

“This is another call to take forward our movement which will not stop and will continue. It is now a fight for our existence. Even if farmers have to suffer loss of a crop, they will do it and will not let the agitation die. Our agitation is not going to break even as people say that there are fewer people at our gatherings. Our farmers have gone to attend to their fields and also have to attend to marriages in their families. They will come back,” said Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union who is spearheading protest at UP Gate.

He said people in their respective areas will stop trains.

“They will stop trains that ply in area. This will be a peaceful protest and they will offer water, milk, fruits, Lassi and other items to children and other passengers who will be affected. They will also tell them about the farmers’ issues. This will take place across the country,” Tikait said.

The farmer leaders seemed reluctant to detail on how exactly they want people to stop trains in the rail roko protest, more so after the incidents of large-scale violence during their tractor rally in Delhi.

The ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’ (SKM) in a statement issued from Singhu Border said, “SKM appeals to everyone for a peaceful protest in nationwide rail roko program on February 18. This program will be organised from 12 noon to 4 pm in which support is expected from all over the country.”

UP Gate farmers’ committee member Jagtar Singh Bajwa said that no protester from UP Gate will go to attend the “Rail Roko” call.

“They will stay at UP Gate and will continue the protest here. People are expected to stop trains and strictly told to carry out the call in a peaceful manner,” he said.

The Ghaziabad district administration said that they have made arrangements beforehand.

“We have deployed police and other security personnel in respective areas, and they will also be accompanied by magistrates of respective tehsils. We will ensure that there is no untoward incident and passengers should not suffer,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The farmers are camping at the UP Gate protest site since November 28, 2020 to press for their demands and also occupying Ghaziabad-Delhi carriageway of the Delhi Meerut Expressway since December 3, 2020. The other carriageway was heavily barricaded by the Delhi police after incidents of violence which took place on the Republic Day in Delhi during tractor rally call given by farmers’ leaders.

NHAI concern

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials said their work had been disrupted since the start of the protest. About 1.3-km stretch of the Delhi Meerut Expressway was occupied affecting traffic on stretches between UP Gate and Vijay Nagar.

“We have received several complaints from the public about the closure of the expressway. We had written to the district magistrate requesting them to get the expressway vacated,” said Mudit Garg, project director of NHAI.

But district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said that he had not received any such request. “The district administration on January 28 had also served a notice to farmer leaders at UP Gate to vacate the site, but nothing materialised so far.

Meanwhile, BKU national spokesperson Tikait lashed out at the NHAI.

“NHAI officials keep telling us to vacate the expressway. When the government couldn’t get it vacated, how can they? There is no one from NHAI who has come to us so far to ask us to vacate. We ask that what action was taken when roads were dug up to stop the farmers (referring to police action to stop the rally on Republic Day). The officials must first initiate action there,” Tikait added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida authority allows subdivision of industrial plots

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST
NOIDA: The subdivision of industrial plots has been allowed in Noida after the Uttar Pradesh government gave its green signal for it following demands from the stakeholders, authority officials said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida to hold water court to settle dues

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The Greater Noida Authority will organise a dedicated court for industrial unit owners to settle water bill dues on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad: Rates reduced for map clearances in Modinagar, Muradnagar and Loni

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Wednesday said that they have reduced the rates for map clearances in areas such as Loni, Modinagar and Muradnagar, which they said will pave the way for more planned development
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida authority sends updated plan to clean Kondli drain

By Kushagra Dixit
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Noida: The Noida authority has submitted an updated plan to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to clean Kondli drain — a major source contributing to the pollution of River Yamuna
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Teenagers held for murder of 10-year-old boy in Noida

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Noida: Two boys aged 13 and 14 years were detained by the Noida police on Wednesday in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy in October last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Four persons arrested for administering Covid vaccine illegally

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Police arrested four persons for allegedly administering a Covid-19 vaccine to 18 people illegally in a Dadri pathology laboratory on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ahead of ‘Rail Roko’, Tikait says farmers ready to suffer loss of one crop

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Leaders of the anti-farm law protest on Wednesday said they will go ahead with the plan to disrupt trains in the country on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Will raise farmer issues in West Bengal, says Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday reiterated his stand to hold panchayats in poll-bound West Bengal and said that he will raise issues of farmers there
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

More waste recycle plants planned in Noida

By Vinod Rajput
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:23 PM IST
NOIDA: Three more waste-to-compost plants and seven bio-methanisation plants are going to be set up in residential areas of Noida to treat waste at source, said authority officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad plans one more mop-up Covid vaccination round for health-care workers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The district health department, which is struggling to improve turnout for Covid-19 vaccination, has decided to conduct an additional mop-up round on February 19 for 5,371 health-care workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
The premises were also sealed after it was ascertained that 18 people were administered the unauthorised vaccine, said the district health department.(Getty Images/ Representative)
The premises were also sealed after it was ascertained that 18 people were administered the unauthorised vaccine, said the district health department.(Getty Images/ Representative)
noida news

5 of private lab in Noida detained for ‘unauthorised’ Covid vaccine

By Shafaque Alam, Greater Noida
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:41 AM IST
Currently, only two Covid-19 vaccines are approved for use in India -- the Covidshield vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and the Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

DPR of Heritage City project likely to be ready by May

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:44 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has finalised CBRE South Asia as consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for ‘Heritage City’, an urban zone to be developed at Raya in Mathura
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man acquitted of rape after complainant retracts

By Kapil Datta, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Tuesday acquitted a man after the complainant said she had lodged a false rape case in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Residents slip anti-stress pills into dog food to calm strays

By Kushagra Dixit, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:34 PM IST
With incidents of dogs biting people, residents of Noida sector 34 said they were slipping anti-stress medicines into food for stray canines
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Liquor smugglers arrested in Greater Noida west

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Noida: Police arrested two men for allegedly smuggling liquor in Greater Noida West on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP