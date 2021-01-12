Air quality very poor in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, poor in Faridabad, Gurgaon
The average air quality was recorded in the "poor" category in Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, while it was "very poor" in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, according to the data issued by a government agency on Tuesday.
The air quality Index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the presence of high levels of pollutants PM2.5 and PM10 in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Tuesday was 324 in Ghaziabad, 312 in Greater Noida, 278 in Noida, 260 in Faridabad and 213 in Gurgaon, according to the CPCB's Sameer mobile application.
On Monday, it was 283 in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, 264 in Noida, 235 in Faridabad and 200 in Gurgaon.
The CPCB states that a "poor" AQI causes breathing discomfort to most people on a prolonged exposure, while a "very poor" AQI may cause respiratory illnesses on a prolonged exposure.
The AQI for each city is based on the average of the readings recorded by the air quality monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have three such stations while Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad have two each, according to the app.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave likely in Noida as mercury falls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality falls, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida now in ‘very poor’ category
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida transport department starts booking of fancy numbers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality very poor in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, poor in Faridabad, Gurgaon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida youth stabbed to death for objecting to sister’s harassment
- Sector 20 police registered a case and arrested one of the two suspects. Police, however, termed it as a case of murder and not harassment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality 'poor' in Gurgaon, 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents demand cleaning of stinking drain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: IIT clears funds for water conservation ponds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man found dead, one held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After three days of breather, Noida air slips to ‘poor’ category
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arthala Lake encroachment: NGT asks Ghaziabad court to start ‘execution proceedings’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Surajpur wetland partially off limits; Task force to keep eye out for bird flu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People avoid Ukhlarsi cremation ground after incident; politicians meet victim families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muradnagar roof collapse: ‘Single window’ for clarity in payments; three firms of contractor blacklisted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida entrepreneur robbed of car at gunpoint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox