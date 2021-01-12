Air quality very poor in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, poor in Faridabad, Gurgaon

The average air quality was recorded in the "poor" category in Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, while it was "very poor" in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, according to the data issued by a government agency on Tuesday.

The air quality Index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the presence of high levels of pollutants PM2.5 and PM10 in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Tuesday was 324 in Ghaziabad, 312 in Greater Noida, 278 in Noida, 260 in Faridabad and 213 in Gurgaon, according to the CPCB's Sameer mobile application.

On Monday, it was 283 in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, 264 in Noida, 235 in Faridabad and 200 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that a "poor" AQI causes breathing discomfort to most people on a prolonged exposure, while a "very poor" AQI may cause respiratory illnesses on a prolonged exposure.

The AQI for each city is based on the average of the readings recorded by the air quality monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have three such stations while Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad have two each, according to the app.