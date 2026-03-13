Akasa Air, a low-cost airline, on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement with the Noida International Airport (NIA) authority to set up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at the upcoming airport. Akasa Air to open MRO facility at Noida airport

According to the agreement, Akasa Air will operate an MRO facility within the airport premises, supporting aircraft maintenance activities and ensuring high standards of operational efficiency and safety.

“The MRO facility will enhance operational efficiency, generate local employment opportunities and foster skill development in the region. This partnership marks an important step toward strengthening India’s self-reliance in aviation maintenance services while advancing innovation and operational excellence across the sector,” said Shailendra Bhati, nodal officer for Noida International airport limited, a Uttar Pradesh government agency overseeing the airport development.

“Akasa Air’s decision to establish its first MRO facility in India at Noida airport is a strong endorsement of our vision to build a world-class aviation hub for India,” said Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer, NIA.

“This partnership will not only enhance India’s MRO capabilities but also create opportunities for skill development and employment in the region,” said Schnellmann.

In August, 2024, a global tender was issued by NIAL to invite proposals from expert agencies to finalise a company to undertake the MRO facility’s development.

“For Akasa, investing early in this capability is part of a disciplined approach to growth, strengthening our operational backbone while contributing to the development of a more self-reliant aviation ecosystem in India,” said Vinay Dube, founder and chief executive officer, Akasa Air.