Ghaziabad: Alipur embankment breach plugged after two days

The Alipur embankment breach near Subhanpur, which occurred on Thursday evening, was finally plugged on Saturday night after extensive efforts, officials said. However, the floodwaters of the Yamuna river had already submerged vast areas of Ghaziabad’s Loni. The flooding in Loni has impacted nine villages, the Tronica City industrial area, and nearby areas such as Puja Colony and Khanna Nagar, affecting an estimated population of 10,000 to 12,000 directly or indirectly. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The 18km Alipur embankment served as the main defence against the overflowing Yamuna, providing protection to the people of Loni. The first breach, measuring five metres, occurred on Wednesday and was plugged within six hours. The second breach of similar size took place the following day and widened to approximately 50 meters, causing the flooding of Loni.

Sandeep Kumar, chief engineer of the UP Irrigation Department (Okhla division), said, “The breach has been plugged, and both sides of the embankment are now connected. This has halted the flow of water in Loni and allowed the movement of materials and resources between Ghaziabad and Baghpat districts. The strengthening work will be completed in the next two to three days.”

The Alipur embankment, spanning 18km through Ghaziabad and Baghpat districts, is designed to withstand water levels up to 213.3 metres, providing primary protection against the overflowing Yamuna for the local population.

Kumar added, “The river discharge was approximately 33,000 cusecs on Sunday morning, which increased to about 44,000 cusecs in the afternoon due to a spell of rain. Therefore, it is difficult to determine the water level as it fluctuates.”

The flooding in Loni has impacted nine villages, the Tronica City industrial area, and nearby areas such as Puja Colony and Khanna Nagar, affecting an estimated population of 10,000 to 12,000 directly or indirectly.

KK Mishra, executive officer of Loni Nagar Palika, said, “The breach in the embankment has been sealed, and the water is no longer flowing in Loni. However, large areas remain submerged, and we are awaiting the recession of water. There are no vacant areas available to flush out such massive volumes of water. Pumps have been deployed, but we are waiting for the majority of the water to seep underground, which is expected to occur in the next two-three days.”

According to officials, the local administration has diverted resources from the ongoing Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage to reach out to more affected people.

“Efforts are being made to reach out to more people in these affected areas. Seventeen water tankers have been deployed, and 1,000 food packets were distributed today, with further arrangements underway,” the EO added.

The health department has also reallocated resources from the Kanwar Yatra preparations to aid Loni.

Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer, said, “Approximately 55 different teams are working to provide assistance to the affected people. So far, around 1,500 individuals have received medication for ailments such as abdominal pain, mild fever, cold, cough, etc. We are distributing chlorine tablets and ORS packets. Our five mobile teams are operational, and we have instructed staff to move into interior areas on bikes. They are also equipped with anti-venom and anti-rabies injections. In the coming days, we expect an increase in cases of vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue, and we are preparing accordingly.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. ...view detail