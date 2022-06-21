Amrapali homebuyers in Noida, Greater Noida to lose flats over payment dues
Around 3,000 homebuyers of Amrapali housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida will not be allotted flats for failing to clear their dues despite repeated notices. “We cancelled the allotment of these buyers because neither did they update their details on our portal, nor pay any defaulted amount in spite of repeated notices issued to them,” said R. Venkataramani, Supreme Court receiver.
The buyers were notified of the cancellation through public notices issued in newspapers by the receiver. “We will now sell these flats after completing all formalities,” Venkatramani informed.
Buyers who have updated their details on the portal in time are required to pay the remaining cost within July 7, failing which they will lose the unit. With updated details, buyers can make the payment through UCO Bank, and contact the receiver office located at C 56/40, Sector 62.
“Two public notices were issued on September 9, 2021, and October 27, 2021, asking defaulters to update their details and make payments. Some buyers updated their details on the portal without paying, but a large section of them did nothing. Therefore, we are providing buyers who updated their details with a last chance to clear their dues,” the receiver said.
The Supreme Court appointed the receiver on July 23, 2019, to control the debt-ridden Amrapali Group’s housing projects. The receiver was tasked with carrying out registration of ready flats, accepting payments from buyers, selling unsold units, and dealing with the state-owned NBCC (India) Ltd, which was asked to complete the remaining construction.
In October 2017, the Bank of Baroda filed a plea in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover its ₹97.30 crore, dragging the Amrapali Group to corporate insolvency proceedings. The NCLT appointed a resolution professional to take control of the realty form. A group of buyers filed a plea in the Supreme Court in November 2017, seeking justice. In February 2019, the Supreme Court asked Delhi police to arrest directors of the Amrapali for cheating homebuyers.
