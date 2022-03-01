Armed men arrive in car to rob morning walkers in Ghaziabad
Three armed men robbed two morning walkers of their valuables in the Sector 11 market area in Vasundhara, barely 200 metres from the Indirapuram police station, on Tuesday morning, said police.
The two victims have been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a senior accounts officer at a private school in Noida and his friend Umesh Pandey, who is a chartered accountant. Both of them are residents of Vasundhara, said police.
Kumar said he was out on a morning walk with his friend when a Swift Dzire stopped by and three men came out of the car. “All the three men pulled out guns and made me take off my gold ring at gunpoint. Then they turned towards my friend and snatched his gold chain and asked him to take off his gold ring,” said Kumar.
“As the ring was stuck in his finger, one of the robbers asked his accomplice to cut the finger,” said Kumar adding that his friend somehow pulled out the ring.
“The robbers issued threats and asked us not to raise an alarm and fled in their car towards Vaishali. I noted the registration number of the car and gave it to police later. All the three men were wearing black coloured masks and jackets of the same colour,” said Kumar.
The victims said the entire incident took place in 1-2 minutes and that there was no police personnel nearby. After the robbers fled the spot, the victims called up the local police, following which a police team arrived at the spot.
Police registered an FIR against the unidentified suspects under section 392 (punishment for robbery) at Indirapuram police station based on the complaint of the victims.
“We have registered an FIR and a police team has been constituted to look for the suspects. Since the incident took place in a market area, we are also scanning CCTV footage to get more clues,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.