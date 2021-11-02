As pollution rises, Ghaziabad admin says no to licence for selling green crackers

The higher than ‘moderate’ average air quality index (AQI) of Ghaziabad for the month of October has prompted the district administration to not issue any licence for the sale of green crackers this Diwali, said officials on Tuesday.

On October 29, the Uttar Pradesh government passed an order allowing the use and sale of green crackers for not more than two hours in areas where the AQI is “moderate” or better. The state government’s order stated that the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) monitored the air quality of 27 cities, including Ghaziabad and Noida, and found that the average AQI in these cities were under the “moderate” category from January to September this year.

“We sought monthly average data from UPPCB. It indicated that the average AQI in October remained over the ‘moderate’ category. Hence, we have decided to not issue licences for the sale of green crackers this Diwali. We will enforce the directions with the help of police,” said district magistrate Gambhir Singh.

On Tuesday, Ghaziabad continued to be the most polluted city in the country for the second consecutive day. The city’s AQI, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin, was recorded at 334 (‘very poor’), which is slightly lower than Monday’s 363.

Traders dealing in the sale of green crackers said the decision of the administration has ruined their business prospects this year.

“We approached the district officials several times, but they did not provide us the basis of their decision. Our entire investment is stuck and families of traders will suffer this Diwali,” said Ashutosh Gupta, president of retail cracker traders association, Ghaziabad.

Environmentalists said that the authorities were unable to control the rise in pollution levels and as a result, the traders are now at the receiving end. “Air pollution is showing an increasing trend this season. Different departments make plans every year to control pollution, but they fail to have any effect on ground. The high volume of traffic and road repair works have also led to the deterioration of air quality,” said Sushil Raghav, a city-based environmentalist.

UPPCB officials said they have initiated a survey in the city to find out ongoing road repair works.

“The survey is being carried out in all the five zones and a report will be compiled. Based on the report, we will calculate the environment compensation cost (ECC) and levy penalties against the Ghaziabad municipal corporation. The deadline of completing road repair works already ended on October 30,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

Municipal commissioner MS Tanwar said 95% of the road repair works are complete while the surface relaying works are 35% done. “During a video conference with state officials, we were told that the deadline for completing the works has been extended by 15 days. We are likely to finish a large chunk of the work in the next 15 days,” said Tanwar.