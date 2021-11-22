At 25, Noida has highest active Covid-19 cases in UP

At 25, Gautam Budh Nagar had the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, according to the state government data. The district reported no new cases and five recoveries on Monday, bringing down the active cases from 30 on Sunday to 25 on Monday.

In this month alone, a total of 40 new cases have been reported so far.

Since November 1 this year, Gautam Budh Nagar has been at the top spot among all districts of the state in terms of active Covid-19 cases. As of Monday, the state had 104 active cases of Covid-19, the data showed.

However, officials from the district health department said that while the district may have maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the state at the moment, there is no increasing trend of cases being seen.

“These are just sporadic cases in the district. We are reporting less than 10 new cases on average in a day. But on some days, the number is as low as zero. It would only be alarming in case we start reporting new Covid-19 cases in double digits. However, as of now, the situation is under control,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The officials also said that there was nothing to worry about as all the patients are in home isolation.

In October, Gautam Budh Nagar had reported 41 new cases. Till November 22, the district has reported 63,384 Covid-19 cases, of which 62,917 have recovered. On October 13, the district reported a death due to Covid when a 67-year-old patient succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 467. This was the first death reported in the district in the past four months, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Gautam Budh Nagar reported two new cases of dengue fever in the past 24 hours. “The cumulative tally of dengue cases in the district is 617, of which 11 patients are currently under treatment. The number of new cases as well as active cases is gradually declining,” said Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer.