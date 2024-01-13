At 4.6°C, GB Nagar records season’s lowest temperature on Saturday

maria.khan@hindustantimes.com It is expected that both the minimum and maximum temperature will further drop within the next 24 hours, leading to cold-wave like conditions in parts of Delhi-NCR, said private weather channel Skymet. (Sunil Ghish/HT Photo)

The residents of Gautam Budh Nagar woke up to a chilly and foggy Saturday with the district recording a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius (°C) on Saturday, the lowest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, the mercury rose as the day progressed and settled at a maximum of 15.1°C, the IMD said. While this ensured some relief from the chilly conditions, the day temperature was still lower than the maximum of 18.3°C, recorded on Friday, the IMD data showed.

The weatherman has predicted similar weather conditions for the coming few days with the minimum temperature hovering around 4°C till January 15 and rising to 5-6°C thereafter. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 15-17°C, till January 19, in Gautam Budh Nagar, according to the IMD forecast.

The IMD has also predicted a cold wave and foggy weather conditions during this period. A cold wave occurs in the plains when the minimum temperature is 10°C or below and/or is 4.5 notches lower than the season’s normal for two consecutive days.

A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4°C in the plains.

Mahesh Palwat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather, said, “It is expected that both the minimum and maximum temperature will further drop within the next 24 hours, leading to cold-wave like conditions in parts of Delhi-NCR. A fresh western disturbance is anticipated around January 16 and it is likely that the sun will be bright in the coming days. A marginal increase in temperature is expected as well.”

The Union government’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) forecast on Saturday stated, “Westnorthwest/Northwest directions in Delhi-NCR with wind speed 4-8 km/hour and mainly clear sky, dense fog in the morning and cold wave conditions at many places on January 14.”