Death of BAMS student in Ghaziabad: Police probe suggests suicide, autopsy report says strangulation

The autopsy report of the 23-year-old BAMS student, whose body was found hanging at her paying guest accommodation in Modinagar on June 15, has suggested “strangulation” as the cause of death. The autopsy report findings are in complete contrast to the findings of the ongoing police investigation, which had suggested that the woman had died by suicide in her room. (Representative Image)

The woman was a third year student of a private medical college in Modinagar and was staying at a private paying guest facility in nearby Surya Vihar. She hailed from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh. The police said her parents had opted for a post-mortem examination and the report was received late Friday night after which senior officers physically inspected the room on the second floor of the residential building.

According to police, the woman on night of June 14 died by hanging from a dupatta tied to the ventilation grilles above the door of her room and her body was discovered by her friends the next afternoon.

“Her friends had brought her lunch around 1.30pm on June 15 but got worried when she did not open the door. It was locked from inside. The door was later broken open after her friends informed the landlord. The woman was found hanging and a note in her diary mentioned that she was feeling lonely and more so after a breakup with her boyfriend. She was probably in a state of depression,” said Ravi Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

The DCP said the autopsy report has suggested “strangulation” which indicates that the woman was murdered and the body later hanged from the grille to make it look like a suicide.

“The autopsy findings are completely contradictory to the ongoing investigation. The report suggests that the incident took place around 8pm while the investigation has found that she made calls made to her friends and family till around 10.22pm on June 14. Further, there were no signs of a struggle on her body or in the room to suggest strangulation. The footage from the CCTV camera at the entrance of the building showed her entering the building around 9.30pm after having dinner. No one else from outside was seen entering. Further, the room was locked from inside. We will further take a medical opinion on the autopsy findings and proceed accordingly,” the DCP said.

The officers said the woman, the daughter of a businessman in Kannauj, had recently cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET to gain admission to a medical college. The officials said they have not received any formal complaint so far and are waiting for a response from the woman’s family members who are still in Kannauj for the last rites.

