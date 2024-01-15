Ayodhya consecration: No Liquor sale on Jan 22 in GB Nagar

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has ordered that liquor shops across the district will remain closed on January 22 on the occasion of the “pran pratishtha” or consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said on Monday. The order was issued under Section 59 (which empowers the district magistrate to close any liquor shop at such time or for such period as he may consider necessary for the preservation of peace) of the Excise Act. (HT Photo/representational image)

“After receiving instruction from the state government over closing the liquor shop, it has been decided that all the liquor shops will remain closed on the pran pratishtha ceremony,” said Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate,Gautam Budh Nagar.

The order was issued under Section 59 (which empowers the district magistrate to close any liquor shop at such time or for such period as he may consider necessary for the preservation of peace) of the Excise Act.

“On January 22, 2024, the “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place. In view of the above, it has been decided that on January 22, all the liquor shops, bars, department stores, etc. in the district will remain closed,” it said, adding: “Strict action will be taken if anyone is found violating the order.”