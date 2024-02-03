Bhangel elevated road hits another hurdle — a building in its way

The 5.5-km Bhangel elevated road, which had already missed multiple deadlines, will now be further delayed as its construction has hit another hurdle -- a building in the way of its alignment. Earlier, the authority had decided to complete and open at least half of the six lanes of Bhangel elevated road by February end, 2024. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Noida authority is yet to decide on how to deal with this issue related to the elevated road being built above Dadri road to offer a seamless commute to the thousands of motorists. For now, the authority has decided to put on hold its plan to open half of the ready stretch to the public by February end, 2024.

“As a new hurdle has cropped up, we need to either make changes in the alignment of this elevated road or seek another solution. In view of the present issue, we have decided not to open half stretch for public use by February end, 2024,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Sources said a building has been newly built in Bhangel, right at the Dadri road, and that is obstructing the way of this elevated road project.

“The Noida authority have two options --one, is to demolish this illegal structure coming in way of the road alignment, and two, is to make changes in the design of the elevated road. A final call is to be taken on this issue,” said another Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

The construction of Bhangel elevated road, spanning 5.5km, began in 2020 but has been plagued by several delays, resulting in traffic congestion on Dadri road and significant inconvenience for daily commuters. Around 70% work on this ₹637 crore project is complete, said officials.