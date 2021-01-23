Bharti Airtel alleges damage to its broadband infra in Ghaziabad, FIR lodged

Ghaziabad: The officials of telecom company Bharti Airtel have approached the Ghaziabad police and submitted in a police complaint alleging that a local cable operator from Raj Nagar Extension (RNE) was harassing their staff and causing damages to infrastructure, resulting in inconvenience to customers.

The Sihani Gate police, in this connection, have registered an FIR under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (causing damages) against the suspects.

The company officials in their police complaint alleged that they had been providing broadband services in Raj Nagar Extension since 2016 and the suspect cable operator had allegedly been threatening and damaging the infrastructure.

They added that a complaint was given on January 7 as well and on January 19, another similar incident happened when the underground fibre network was allegedly snapped at six points, besides which staff deployed at the site was allegedly thrashed.

OP Galhotra, group director (security), Bharti Airtel, said in a statement: “Of late, we have come across several incidents of deliberate damage to our fiber assets in parts of NCR... We have alerted the authorities and urged them to take strict actions against those involved in this sabotage.”

They also alleged that similar incidents of damage to infrastructure had been reported from Nandgram, Sihani Gate and Patel Nagar.

“On the basis of complaints, action was taken under provision 151 of CrPC (preventive arrest) while an investigation is on in the case and evidence is being gathered,” said Awaneesh Kumar, circle officer (city 2).