Biker performing stunts on Noida road arrested: Police

The Noida Police has arrested a Delhi-based man who was allegedly performing stunts on his motorcycle on a city road in violation of rules, officials said.

His arrest on Monday evening came within hours of a video surfacing on social media which purportedly showed him performing the dangerous stunts on Noida Sector 62 road, they said.

“The local Sector 58 Police Station officials took cognizance of the video that had gone viral on social media and arrested Pushpendra Singh, a resident of Krishna Nagar in Delhi,” a police spokesperson said.

“His KTM motorcycle on which he was performing the stunts has been impounded,” the spokesperson said.

The video showed Singh throwing all cautions to the wind as he rode the motorcycle with a front pivot on the city road.