Biker rider killed after crashing into open car door in Noida

A 26-year-old bike rider was killed after a passenger in a parked cab suddenly opened a door as the rider was passing by, causing him to crash headlong into it, outside the Golf Course Metro station in Noida on Saturday, police said on Sunday. The victim, Kumar, was travelling towards the Golf Course Metro station from Shashi Chowk.

The victim was identified as Vivek Kumar, a resident of Noida who worked as a driver. He was originally from Bulandshahr, police said. At 7am on Saturday, Kumar was travelling towards the Golf Course Metro station from Shashi Chowk when a cab driver suddenly stopped his vehicle to drop a passenger at the metro station.

“As Kumar was passing by the cab from its left, the passenger sitting in the rear seat suddenly opened the door and Kumar rammed into it,” said a police officer, adding that Kumar’s head struck the door before hitting the footpath of the metro station. Police added that Kumar was not wearing a helmet.

Police said that the cab driver rushed him to a nearby private hospital in Sector 27, where Kumar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The cab driver and the passenger left the hospital after admitting Kumar. “We received information about the accident from the hospital in the evening,” said the officer.

“No case has been registered as we have not received any complaint from the victim’s family members,” said Sector 39 Station House Officer (SHO), Jitendra Kumar.

In another incident, a 19-year-old man was killed and another was injured after a dumper hit their bike from behind near Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sachin Kumar, a resident of Salarpur in Noida, originally from Badaun.

On Saturday at 11pm, when Sachin and his friend, Vikas (one name), 19, were going towards the Film City flyover from the Noida Expressway, a dumper hit them from behind.

“Sachin was killed on the spot while locals rushed Vikas to a hospital in Sector 39, where doctors said he was out of danger,” said a police officer.

“The dumper driver fled the scene on foot, leaving his vehicle behind. A case was registered under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and efforts are underway to nab the driver,” said police.