BJP will be wiped out from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a joint press conference in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi on Wednesday, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be “wiped out from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur” in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav after addressing the joint press conference o at Kaushambi (Ghaziabad) on Wednesday. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

The two leaders, whose parties are also part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also released a song for campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, “Rahul aur Akhilesh ki khatir... Vote karo is desh ki khatir... (vote for Rahul and Akhilesh, vote for this country)”.

Attacking the “double-engine government (BJP in Centre and in Uttar Pradesh)”, Yadav said it has failed to deliver on promises of employment to youth and those made to farmers. He also laid out a road map of different schemes for Uttar Pradesh that his party will bring if voted to power.

“They claimed that there is double-engine government in UP. Nowadays, there is no double engine as only one person is seen in hoardings. Pictures of their candidates have also vanished from hoardings. They only believe in lies and loot... There have been about 10 paper leaks... as a result of which the future of about 60 lakh (6 million) youths and their families have been destroyed... Because of all this, the BJP has lost about 2.25 lakh (225,000) votes in each of 80 segments in UP,” Yadav said.

He asked party workers to keep strict vigil at polling booths and to not allow any malpractice these elections.

“The PDA (meaning Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak or OBC, Dalits and minorities) will defeat the National Democratic Alliance (led by BJP). It is an auspicious day today (on account of Ram Navmi) and the BJP should take a vow that they will not give ticket to any ”parivarwadis (dynasty politicians)” and will not seek their votes as well. We conducted this programme in Ghaziabad as we have decided that BJP will be finished from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur. They will be given a resounding farewell.” Yadav said.

Gandhi said the 2024 election will be a fight between two idealogies.

“On one side, there is the BJP and RSS, who are trying to finish the Constitution and the democratic system. On the other side, is INDIA bloc who are trying to protect and safeguard the Constitution and the democratic system... We have ideas on the national level and these will also be implemented in UP as well. It is the manifesto of Congress party but it also contains ideas and idealogies of our alliance partners,” he said.

The Congress leader spoke about right to apprenticeship where all graduates/diploma holders of the state will be provided trainings in private, public and government sectors.

“We will also transfer ₹1 lakh/ ₹8,500 per month to their bank accounts. With this we will get trained manpower. There are about 30 lakh (3 million) government vacancies which are not getting filled up by PM Modi, but we will fill these as well. We will come up with a law to end paper leaks. We will also prepare a list of poor families. One woman from each such family will get ₹8,500 per month,” Gandhi said.

He added that farmers will get legally-guaranteed MSP and also loan waiver.

“Our proposed schemes will hard knock the issue of poverty. The other cause of poverty is also because Narendra Modi has concentrated wealth only in the hands of 20-25 people. I am talking of caste-based census and also participation,” Gandhi said.

The BJP leaders in response to the press conference said the two parties will not be able to return to power.

“The BJP will come out with flying colours in Uttar Pradesh and also across the country. The Congress has already lost its presence in Uttar Pradesh and SP will meet the same fate. People in UP know about our policies and schemes and are benefitting from them,” said Satendra Shishodia, BJP’s regional president (western UP).