Blurry pics, typos may lead to EPIC rejection: Gautam Budh Nagar admin

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for 2026, has cautioned voters to be extra careful while filling Form-6 in which even minor errors —especially in photo, name and address — could lead to problems during voter verification or even denial of voting rights, officials said on Thursday.

Form-6, notably, is meant to apply for inclusion of one’s name in the electoral roll. District magistrate Medha Roopam, who is also the district election officer, said that the declaration form must be mandatorily filled along with Form-6 while stressing on entering the applicant’s name, address, photograph and mobile number correctly to ensure error-free issuance of the elector/voter photo identity card (EPIC).

"Incorrect spellings, unclear photographs or incomplete addresses often lead to discrepancies in the voter list and inconvenience at polling stations. Therefore, applicants are urged to double-check all entries before submission," the DM said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The instructions follow a large number of online applications submitted through the Election Commission portal having blurred, poorly lit or non-compliant photographs, which could make voter identification difficult in future elections, said officials.

The Election Commission norms require the photograph must be colour, passport-size, sharply focused, with the applicant facing the camera against a plain light background. Eyes must be clearly visible, facial expressions neutral, and no shadows, head coverings or reflective spectacles allowed, except for religious reasons.

“Poor-quality photographs in the electoral roll can result in identity verification issues. In such cases, voters may face difficulties exercising their franchise,” DM added.

The administration also flagged frequent errors in names of applicants and their family members, advising citizens to fill details clearly in both Hindi and English. Officials said that relying on auto-translation often leads to spelling mismatches between languages.

Applicants have been advised to carefully choose the correct relationship category - father, mother, husband or wife - and strike out inapplicable options. Married women, the officials said, should preferably mention their husband’s name where required.

Similarly, applicants have been asked to ensure that their current residential address is complete, including house number, locality, tehsil, district, state and a correct pin code, as incorrect pin code often delay EPIC delivery by several months.

Supporting documents such as Aadhaar card, utility bills, bank passbooks, passports, registered rent agreements or property records must be attached as proof of residence, according to administration.

Officials also underlined the importance of providing an active mobile number - of the applicant or a close family member - as it allows voters to track their application via OTP and download the e-EPIC multiple times from the Election Commission platforms.

“Mobile numbers make the process transparent and hassle-free for applicants,” the DM added.

Roopam has appealed to existing voters to re-check their EPIC details, including photographs, addresses and mobile numbers. Any corrections or updates can be made by submitting Form-8 through the booth level officer or online via voters.eci.gov.in or the ECINET app, one-stop digital platform for all election-related information and services, officials said.