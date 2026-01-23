Body found near Delhi Meerut Expressway: Man was shot 5 times at point-blank range

Police on Thursday said that autopsy findings show that the body of an unidentified man found next to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) stretch in Bhojpur earlier this week had five gunshot wounds from being shot at point-blank range, reinforcing the theory that he had been killed elsewhere and then dumped there. Locals found the body of the man, suspected to be aged between 25-30 years, which had a crown tattoo on the chest and “JS” written under it, on Tuesday. (HT Photos)

Locals found the body of the man, suspected to be aged between 25-30 years, which had a crown tattoo on the chest and “JS” written under it, on Tuesday.

Assistant commissioner of police (Modinagar circle) Amit Saxena shared the findings, adding, “Upon inspection of the spot, we found that there was no blood on the ground or nearby. This suggests that the man was murdered elsewhere. Later, the body was dumped at night near DME in some vehicle.”

The bullet injuries were on the chest and abdomen, said officials.

“Some part of the face of the deceased was also missing,” the ACP said, adding that it is suspected that wild animals were behind it.

Police are now scanning CCTVs at the tolls on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, filtering out about 7,000-8,000 vehicles to identify who dumped the body and which direction it came from. “It will take time. We are investigating it as a case of murder, and efforts are on to establish the identity of the deceased,” the ACP added.