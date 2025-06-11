Body of unidentified woman found in suitcase in Ghaziabad

The body of an unidentified woman, stuffed inside a suitcase, was found near a canal in an isolated area close to Loni Border in Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning, police said. A case of murder has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Loni Border police station, and an investigation is underway, they added. Police stations in Ghaziabad and surrounding districts have been alerted to check missing person reports. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police received a call around 7.45am after some labourers noticed a suitcase tied with bedsheets and partially open, revealing a human body part. “Early in the morning, some labourers passing by spotted a suitcase tied with bedsheets. When they approached it, they noticed a small part of the bag was open and a body part was visible, following which they alerted the police on 112,” said assistant commissioner of police (Ankur Vihar) Ajay Kumar Singh.

The woman, suspected to be around 25 years old and married, was wearing black pants and a blue top, police said. “The body was forcefully stuffed inside the bag, due to which some bones were suspected to be broken. Apart from bleeding from the nose, no superficial injuries were spotted,” Singh said.

According to police, it is suspected that the body was dumped on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday along the route between Behta Hazipur and Bandhala. Police have sent the body for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“No documents were recovered from her possession. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify the suspect,” said Singh. He added that no CCTV camera was installed at the dump site, so nearby footage is being reviewed to trace the vehicle involved.

“Police stations in Ghaziabad and surrounding districts have been alerted to check missing person reports. We have also printed several pamphlets describing the woman’s appearance and circulated them on social media platforms,” Singh said.