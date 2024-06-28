Boney Kapoor inks pact for Film City with Yamuna authority, work to start in 6 months

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday signed a concessionaire agreement with filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s company and Bayview Projects LLP, along with consortium partners for the development of the International Film City in Sector 21, near the upcoming Noida international airport, said officials. The upcoming film city will be a one-stop shop for filmmakers worldwide, offering facilities at nearly half the cost as compared to other studios, said Kapoor. (HT Photo)

“We will provide all infrastructure support to the project, including roads, water supply, electricity, public transport, safe environment and other services so that this region can become the most sought after destination for all kinds of film makers, including big screen projects, OTT platform releases or International projects. We hope that this film city project will open new avenues to not only artistes of Uttar Pradesh but the entire country. This project will fulfil the aspirations of the youth in the region,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida, which allotted the land for the state’s second film city after the one established in Noida’s Sector 16A.

Kapoor assured Yeida that they will begin work on the ground within six months and fixed a target to complete the first phase of the project. He said he wants to shoot some portions of his upcoming movie, “No Entry Mein Entry”, at the new film city.

“My upcoming film will take at least 18 months to complete and even if a single floor is constructed there, I will shoot some portions of the movie there. We will hire international consultants for the construction. I was on a tour to London and Los Angeles last month where I visited several studios and saw the latest developments. I met officials of Netflix and Amazon and apprised them about the upcoming international film city in Greater Noida, and promised them that they would spend 50% less on shooting a film there compared to their current expenses,” Kapoor said.

Kapoor emphasised that the upcoming film city will be a one-stop shop for filmmakers worldwide, offering facilities at nearly half the cost as compared to other studios.

The project is proposed to be built on 1,000 acres, with the first phase covering 230 acres, at a cost of ₹1,510 crore over eight years.

Bayview said it was the highest bidder on January 30, 2024 offered an 18% gross revenue share to the state government.

Of the 230 acres that Bayview is allocated, 75 acres are designated for commercial development, while 155 acres are set aside for the core film industry. The first phase of construction, including the film university and filming facilities, is expected to be completed in three years.

Kapoor said before starting construction, he and officials from Bhutani Infra will visit other film cities in different countries to incorporate the best practices.

“While many film cities have been built in the country, one of them has achieved full success. Having shot several films at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and various other studios, including ND Studio in Mumbai, I have firsthand experience of what works and what doesn’t. I am committed to making this venture a success,” said Kapoor, while speaking at the agreement signing event held at Yeida’s Sector Omega 1 office.

“We will keep service charges competitive to ensure that filmmakers, whether from Mumbai, Chennai, or abroad, find it advantageous to work here,” he added.

“We will seek the chief minister’s assistance in simplifying the subsidy structure for shooting films in Uttar Pradesh. Currently, the government provides a fixed subsidy to all filmmakers, regardless of the amount they spend in the state. A tiered subsidy system, proportional to the expenditure, is necessary. Canada is a popular destination for Hollywood filmmakers due to the substantial subsidies offered there,” said Kapoor.

Ashish Bhutani, CEO of Bhutani Group, said, “The project will incorporate cutting-edge technology, premier studios, shopping centres, and tourist attractions, setting a new global benchmark. The Noida international airport will be a major draw, catering to the transportation needs of actors, production units, and international filmmakers.”