Boy detained, man arrested for harassing 11-year-old girl in Noida
A 15-year-old boy was detained on Wednesday on charges of sexually harassing an 11-year-old girl after he allegedly forcibly tried to cover her forehead with vermillion in Noida’s Sector 20 on Tuesday.
An 18-year-old man, who accompanied the minor boy and allegedly helped him accost the girl, has been arrested, said police.
According to the complaint registered by the girl’s father at Sector 20 police station, the minor boy lives near their residence and is a neighbour.
Additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said, “The boy and the girl live in the same building and are known to each other. The girl’s father alleged that on Tuesday evening, his daughter had gone to the terrace of the building. The minor boy followed her along with the 18-year-old man. The father alleged that the minor boy was infatuated with the girl and told her that he wanted to marry her. When she refused, the man forcibly held her while the boy applied vermilion on her head. They fled the spot when the girl started screaming.”
The girl narrated the ordeal to her father, after which he lodged a complaint with the police. Manoj Kumar, in-charge, Sector 20 police station, said an FIR was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (Posco) Act on Wednesday evening.
“The boy and the man were apprehended from their residence on Wednesday. While the man was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody, the minor boy has been sent to an observation home,” said Kumar.
The deputy commissioner of police (women’s safety), Gautam Budh Nagar, pulled up the Sector 24 police station team over a rape that happened in their jurisdiction on Wednesday. A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl while she was on her way to school.
DCP Meenakshi Katyayan has sought an explanation from the Sector 24 police station in-charge about the alleged incident.“An explanation has been sought from the in-charge of the police station as to why there was no police patrolling around the girl’s school from where she was picked up by the suspect. All police stations have been instructed to ensure police presence in and around marketplaces, schools, bus stops and metro stations,” said Katyayan.
Following Wednesday’s incident, the DCP has instructed to revive the anti-romeo squad in the district. “An anti-romeo drive has been launched around crowded places, Metro stations, school, and colleges. The personnel will also speak to women and get feedback on whether there is anyone stalking or creating nuisance for them,” she said.
The anti-romeo squads will include two to four police personnel depending on the location and some of them will be dressed in plain clothing while patrolling crowded places, officials said.
Officers have been instructed to carry out effective patrolling in crime prone areas.
“Officers in each zone have also been instructed to carry out verification of suspected criminals out on bails and adopt preventive action based on individual merit,” informed Rajesh S, DCP, Noida.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
