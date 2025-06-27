BrahMos, Akash missiles now ‘Pakistan tested’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that India’s flagship missile systems such as the BrahMos and Akash are now “Pakistan-tested”, while lauding the role of Ghaziabad-based Central Electronics Limited (CEL) in serving the Indian defence sector. Adityanath was in Ghaziabad district for the foundation-stone laying ceremony of a new green-field data centre at CEL in Sahibabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The UP CM, on a visit to the National Capital Region, said many of CEL’s products are used in supersonic missile systems like BrahMos which have been recently “tested” in “Operation Sindoor”.

India launched the operation against Pakistan-based terror outfits in response to the April 22 killings of 27 tourists by terrorists in Jammu and Kashimir’s Pahalgam.

Adityanath was in Ghaziabad district for the foundation-stone laying ceremony of a new green-field data centre at CEL in Sahibabad. The project is a collaboration between CEL, a government of of India PSU affiliated with CSIR under the Union ministry of science and technology and ESDS at Sahibabad.

Adityanath underlined how CEL has played a role in serving country’s key missiles like Akash, and Brahmos that have gained trust in the world.

“The defence sector is expanding, and Uttar Pradesh has six nodes. The Lucknow node has now started producing BrahMos missiles. Many of its components are being procured from institutions like CEL. During Operation Sindoor, we successfully tested Akash and BrahMos missiles against Pakistan. Both these missiles are now ‘Pakistan-tested’ and trusted worldwide. This shows our strength,” he said.

Adityanath said that UP will generate 20,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2027, with CEL playing a key role in this mission.

Describing the state-of-the-art data centre as a “milestone in India’s journey toward becoming a self-reliant global digital power,” union science and technology minister Jitendra Singh emphasised its strategic importance.

Singh also underlined CEL’s contributions to strategic sectors, noting that it has developed numerous critical components for defence applications. He specifically referred to the radars used in the Akash Missile System, which proved instrumental during Operation Sindoor, showcasing India’s technological strength. “Not limited to defence alone, it is a trusted name in innovation-led manufacturing across defence, railways, and solar sectors,” he added.

Singh said that CEL has its own legacy and the company invented first solar cell back in 1970, and now, 50 years later, it is about to set up a green data centre.

On the occasion, the Union minister, announced that the country’s first quantum computing data centre will soon be established in Noida. In addition, a biotechnology park will be set up near Lucknow, and a two or three-day startup conclave is planned for August.

Officials at CEL, meanwhile, said that the green data centre will boost digital infrastructure momentum by creating skilled jobs, promoting local innovation, and attracting startups, enterprises, and government users.