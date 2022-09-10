Building animosity? Noida flat owner bodies’ rules for pet parents spread alarm

In the wake of a few dog bite and attack cases making news in recent days, a number of residents’ associations in Noida and its neighbouring satellite towns are coming up with guidelines for families with pets, some of which seem to be crossing the line of harassment and discrimination.

Among the latest such guidelines are advisory on putting on muzzles on dogs, curbs on elevator usage and putting collars on dogs with details of its breed, vaccination detail and registration number.

Some of the societies that have already issued guidelines are Orange County in Ghaziabad, Prateek Wisteria in Noida and ATS Paradiso in Greater Noida. In Charms County Society, where a dog allegedly bit a child in the elevator recently, the association has asked all pet parents to not use the lift with their pooches and also put a muzzle on dogs while taking them out for a walk.

While those making the rules say they are taking precautionary measures as fear among residents have grown, pet parents rue the guidelines have been imposed without any discussion with them.

A lawyer with the Supreme Court said such rules, which have no legal basis, only further the divide among residents and create more animosity. “Earlier, there used to be a dog-loving community and a non-dog-loving one. Now, you find hatred all around,” said Rahul Mohod, who practises in the Supreme Court and is also an animal rights activist.

Mohod suggested that families having pets should not ignore the issue and nip it in the bud, else it will worsen the way concerns over atrocities on stray dogs have grown.

A senior official of the Noida administration said the guidelines being brought by the residents associations were never discussed with them. Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty (NOIDA), said the authorities will soon hold meetings in this regard.

Singh further said that if any resident has any grievance with any guideline being introduced by the Apartment Owners Associations (AoAs), they can lodge a complaint with the Noida administration or Registrar of Firms Societies and Chits of Uttar Pradesh.

A local, who feeds strays and have pooches at home, said that while it is all about living in harmony with neighbours, some of the latest incidents have made thing worse for all stakeholders. A lot of old videos of dog attacks have also started doing the rounds on social media that has only instilled more fear among non-dog lovers.

A resident said the Noida Pet Registration app does not work properly most of the time, but rules for pets seem to be on a sudden rise. “Who is responsible when people attack dogs most of which go unnoticed? Why the discriminatory treatment for pets and their families?” said Anuj Srivastav.

In Orange County, pets have been officially barred from being taken to a number of areas within the society, something the law does not permit.

Meanwhile, the Greater Noida Authority has issued a notice to the apartment owners’ body in its jurisdiction over harassment of families with dogs and slapping of illegal fines.

The residents’ association of ATS Paradiso in Greater Noida reportedly imposed fines for letting a dog pee in the housing complex, and another for taking their dog in the elevator.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON