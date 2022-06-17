Bulldozer ‘marches’ along with police in Ghaziabad, land cops in soup

The Ghaziabad police on Thursday kicked up a row after they posted on social media pictures and videos of a foot march undertaken by its personnel in Kaushambi as parts of their efforts to ensure law and order ahead of Friday namaz-- one of the videos purportedly showed an earthmover plying between the marching personnel and the police SUV that brought up the rear.

The earthmover, generally referred to as a “bulldozer”, has of late become a symbol of Uttar Pradesh government’s extra-judiciary crackdown, by the way of demolition, against those whom it considers “criminals, rioters and anti-social elements”.

The video of the bulldozer being a part of the marching contingent was widely shared across the social media platforms, prompting senior officers of the UP Police to clarify that the bulldozer had nothing to do with the marching contingent.

“The earthmover somehow came into the video/picture while the police personnel were taking out the foot march. This machine was going elsewhere and it was only by chance that it appeared behind the marching policemen. We will issue a written clarification,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2), Ghaziabad.

The police later in the evening issued the written clarification and denied having anything to do with the earthmover that was seen behind the policemen and ahead of the police SUV.

In the wake of violence and stone-pelting in Uttar Pradesh following the Friday namaz last week (June 10), over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed by former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal, Ghaziabad police has stepped up vigil to prevent any violence in their jurisdiction on Friday.

The officials said a majority of the district police force will be on the ground on Friday and deputy SPs will take charge of different zones.

Besides deploying drones for aerial surveillance and putting up barricades at vulnerable points, the police have roped in ”poster parties” to roam around the streets and keep an eye on religious places.

“These parties go out at 4am and to check if anyone has put up any poster or graffiti that may incite communal violence. These teams will remove any and all such material before they can trigger unrest,” said a police officer asking not to be named.

Besides, the police have also identified about 500 religious places, including temples, mosques, madarsas, dharamshalas, etc., where police have been deployed in order to prevent any escalation of law and order.

“The deployment of police has already started outside the religious places as a precautionary measure,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

“Deputy SP level officers will take charge of different zones while senior officers along with executive magistrates will also inspect different sensitive areas,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).

Already, prohibitory orders are in place in the district till midnight of August 10.

