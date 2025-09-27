Burglars strike at Noida DCP’s locked residence in Lucknow

HT Correspondent According to the FIR, the burglars decamped with ₹50,000, 10 silver coins, three wristwatches, two wall clocks, some gift items, two silver glasses with matching bowls, and three bathroom taps.

Burglars targeted the locked residence of senior IPS officer Yamuna Prasad in Vikas Nagar, decamping with cash, silver coins and utensils, watches and even bathroom taps, police said on Friday. Prasad, currently posted as deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in Noida, resides there with his family.

The incident came to light on September 23, when Prasad’s relative, Asit Siddharth—who looks after the property—visited the house with an electricity department staffer to check a power outage. On unlocking the gate, he found the grill of a backroom window cut open and cupboards in multiple rooms vandalised.

Based on Siddharth’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Vikas Nagar police station on Thursday under sections 305(a) and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the FIR, the burglars decamped with ₹50,000, 10 silver coins, three wristwatches, two wall clocks, some gift items, two silver glasses with matching bowls, and three bathroom taps.

Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. “The case is being pursued on priority, and teams are working to identify the culprits,” a senior officer said.

Notably, Prasad had played a key role in exposing the luxury ambulance row involving now-deceased gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in 2021. He had uncovered that an ambulance with a number plate from Barabanki district was used to ferry Ansari from Ropar jail to a court in Mohali by the Punjab Police. The exposé had led to Ansari’s transfer to Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh, Prasad confirmed on Friday.