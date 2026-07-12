CAQM flags gaps in paving, dust control measures across Noida, Gr Noida

Noida/ Greater Noida: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has flagged missing pathways, incomplete paving, and inadequate dust mitigation measures following an inspection of roads across Noida and Greater Noida under its “Operation Clean Air” initiative, officials said. The commission added that inspection drives will continue across Delhi-NCR to monitor the implementation of pollution control (HT)

The inspection was conducted on Friday to assess compliance with the standard framework the commission issued for redeveloping urban roads and strengthening dust control measures.

“The inspection covered 17 road stretches (11 under GNIDA and six under Noida authority) spanning around 46.87 km, covering roads of different Right of Way (RoW) categories, namely 10–15 metres and greater than 15 metres,” CAQM said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The statement added that nine road stretches (five under GNIDA and four under Noida authority) were found to have end-to-end paving, indicating compliance with CAQM’s prescribed standard framework.

“However, eight road stretches (six under GNIDA and two under Noida authority) were found without complete end-to-end paving. Further, unpaved or missing pathways were observed along eight road stretches (six under GNIDA and two under Noida authority), while paved central verges were absent on five road stretches (three under GNIDA and two under Noida authority), highlighting the need for further improvement in accordance with the prescribed framework,” it added.

The commission observed that while progress has been made in redeveloping urban roads, the remaining gaps require timely attention to ensure full compliance with the standard framework.

CAQM officials said the pending issues need to be addressed on a priority basis as proper paving of roads, pathways and central verges plays an important role in controlling road dust emissions, which contribute significantly to particulate pollution in urban areas.

The commission added that inspection drives will continue across Delhi-NCR to monitor the implementation of pollution control.