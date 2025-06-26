Centre approves 417-cr electronics manufacturing cluster under Yamuna Expressway

New Delhi The EMC 2.0 will be developed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on 206.4 acres. (Representational photo/HT Archive)

The central government has approved the setting up of a ₹417-crore Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar district, at Sector 10 of the Yamuna Expressway, to boost local electronics production and innovation.

The project is expected to attract investments to the tune of ₹2,500 crore and lead to the creation of around 15,000 jobs.

“It is fully in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting manufacturing in India. It reflects the government’s sharp focus on job creation and building a Viksit (developed) Bharat,” said IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The EMC 2.0 will be developed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on 206.4 acres.

The ₹417-crore project cost excludes the cost of land, but includes ₹144 crore in central financial assistance from the IT ministry, with the remaining amount to be funded by Yeida, as per the approval document seen by HT. The project is expected to be completed by January 2028 and will feature facilities such as a skill development centre, a convention centre, and a three-storey hostel block, among others.

The project is anchored by Havells, with an investment of ₹800 crore. The company will be allotted 50 acres for manufacturing domestic appliances, such as fans, AC, coolers, lighting, switchgear, cables, etc.

The EMC 2.0, located along the Yamuna Expressway and near the upcoming Jewar airport, will also support the production of industrial electronics to medical devices, computer hardware, and communication equipment, according to a press release.

The development comes as a further boost, close on the heels of last month’s announcement of the establishment of an HCL-Foxconn semiconductor OSAT facility near Jewar airport. This unit will invite an investment of ₹3,700 crore and is the sixth semiconductor unit announced under the IT ministry’s India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

Uttar Pradesh will also soon unveil a state-level top-up to the Centre’s Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), previously reported by HT. In addition to central incentives, the state government is likely to announce a package worth over ₹10,000 crore to attract electronics manufacturers to set up operations in the state, HT has learnt.

Uttar Pradesh accounts for 25% of India’s total electronics manufacturing and contributes a significant 50% to the country’s mobile phone production, a senior government official told HT. While it is normally said that Tamil Nadu leads in electronics exports, UP is ahead in overall manufacturing, with the majority of the state’s output coming from the Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway region, added the official.