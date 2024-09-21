Check and repair roads affected by rains: Greater Noida CEO

To control the aftermath of monsoons, Greater Noida authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar directed all department heads to prioritise the repair of roads damaged due to the recent showers, GNIDA officials informed on Saturday. The CEO’s directive came during a recent meeting where he also reviewed the preparations for the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Fair. (HT Photo)

Areas significantly affected by the rains in Greater Noida are sectors 37, 119, Alpha 1, and 122. Roads in these locations are deteriorating constantly with increasing potholes. This leads to an inconvenience for both motorists and pedestrians.

“The safety and convenience of residents must not be compromised. We cannot understand the public’s problems by sitting in office and every official must be out in the field, ensuring that no road remains damaged and all issues are resolved without any delay,” the CEO said.

Meanwhile, a resident of Sector 37, Shalu Kaushik, said, “After the rain, it has become nearly impossible to drive through the way without getting our vehicles damaged. Commuting has become frustrating for us now.”

“Potholes and uneven roads are causing accidents and damage to vehicles, yet no proper repairs have been initiated yet. Soon GRAP will come into effect and construction and repair works will remain suspended due to air pollution in NCR. We hope that the repairs are carried out prior to that,” Shiv Kumar, resident of Sector 119 said.

The CEO’s directive came during a recent meeting where he also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh International Trade Fair, set to begin from September 25.

In a related development, additional CEO of GNIDA, Prerna Singh expressed discontent with the negligence in the maintenance and quality of development works in the city. During a review of work circles 4 and 7, the senior official said that strict action will be taken against officials of work circles where development works are not up to the mark.

Additionally, the ACEO also mandated the use of ‘geotagged photographs’ and ‘location data’ to track the attendance of technical supervisors while notices will be issued to contractors who fail to complete development projects on time. Singh also called for swift approval of estimates for pending works and the timely issuance of tenders.

“The quality of our development projects is non-negotiable. Any lapse in standards will result in strict action. It is the responsibility of every work circle in-charge to ensure all tasks are completed on time and to the highest quality,” ACEO Singh said.